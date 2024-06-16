23-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident at Bencoolen Street, pillion rider sent to hospital

Motorcyclist dies after accident with private bus on Bencoolen Street

A motorcycle and private bus were involved in a serious accident on Bencoolen Street that caused the death of the 23-year-old motorcyclist.

His pillion rider, a woman, was also injured and conveyed to hospital.

The two were reportedly a couple.

Bencoolen accident footage shows bus & motorcyclist both turning right

Footage of the accident was shared by a netizen on the Facebook page of Singapore roads accident.com on Sunday (16 June).

Ostensibly taken by a car behind at 7.30pm on Saturday (15 June) night, it shows the private bus and the motorcycle both turning right at the junction of Bencoolen Street and Stamford Road, near the Singapore Management University (SMU).

As they turn right, the front-right portion of the bus collides with the motorcycle, which falls sideways and ends up partially under the bus.

The bus comes to a stop just before the traffic light. As the camcar passes the scene, the motorcycle can be seen being pinned down by the bus. Debris is strewn across the road.

Two helmets seen on top of motorcycle

Photos of the accident’s aftermath, posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook, show a police officer at the scene with the wrecked motorcycle still underneath the bus.

Two helmets were seen on top of the motorcycle.

Traffic cones were set up on the road to divert traffic away from the area.

A passer-by named only as Ms Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that she saw the male bus driver being questioned by the police.

He was subsequently taken out of his vehicle by the police, but she didn’t know what happened next.

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Bencoolen Street accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to an accident at about 7.40pm on Saturday.

It involved a bus and a motorcycle at the junction of Bencoolen Street and Stamford Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they conveyed two people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

They were a 23-year-old male motorcyclist, who was unconscious, and a 22-year-old woman who was conscious, SPF added.

The man subsequently passed away in hospital.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Deceased & pillion were a couple: Family

On Sunday (16 June), about five family members of the deceased were spotted outside the mortuary, including his father, Shin Min reported.

They looked sad and revealed that the deceased and his female pillion rider were a couple.

However, they declined to talk further to the media.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.