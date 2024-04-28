38-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with minivan in Jurong East, driver assisting investigations

Motorcyclist & minivan driver both taken to hospital injured after accident in Jurong East

A motorcycle and minivan were involved in a serious accident in Jurong East that caused the death of the 38-year-old motorcyclist.

The minivan driver was also injured and conveyed to hospital.

He is assisting with police investigations.

Motorcycle seen crumpled against minivan’s bonnet

Footage of the accident was shared on Facebook by Singapore roads accident.com on Sunday (28 April).

The clip, ostensibly taken by a passing vehicle, showed a black minivan with the back of a motorcycle crumpled against its bonnet.

A helmet was seen on the road next to the motorcycle, as well as a large pool of blood.

A tow truck was starting the process of clearing the vehicles.

Accident took place in Jurong East on 28 April

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 4.55am on Sunday (28 April).

It took place near the junction of Jurong East Street 12 and Jurong Town Hall Road.

Two people were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) in Jurong East.

Motorcyclist & minivan driver both taken to Jurong East hospital

One of them was the motorcyclist, 38, who was taken unconscious to NTFGH, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told The Straits Times (ST).

He later died in hospital, they said.

The other person taken to NTFGH was the minivan driver, a 55-year-old man.

He is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing, SPF added.

