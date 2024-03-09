33-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident involving 6 vehicles along AYE

Male motorcyclist dies, 2 others taken to hospital after AYE accident

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a multi-vehicle accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

Two others were also taken to hospital.

The pile-up reportedly comprised six vehicles.

Motorcyclist seen lying on the road

A photo of the unfortunate motorcyclist was shared on Facebook by Singapore roads accident.com on Friday (8 Mar) night.

It showed the man lying on the road alongside his motorcycle, which had flipped on its side.

Nearby, debris was strewn on the road, including glass shards and vehicle parts.

Accident took place on 8 Mar

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times (ST) that the incident took place on Friday (8 Mar) morning.

At about 12.45am, they were alerted to a multi-vehicle collision along the AYE in the direction of Tuas.

Two lorries, three motorcycles and a car were involved in the crash.

Specifically, it happened near Exit 20, which leads to Benoi Road and Gul Way.

At 1.02am that morning, the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) traffic news feed on X warned motorists to avoid lanes 1 and 2 on the AYE towards Tuas before Exit 20.

Minutes later, it said that the AYE was closed before the exit.

Motorcyclist dies at the scene of AYE accident

A 33-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Two others were injured and sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital — the driver of a car, a 33-year-old man, and his passenger, a 46-year-old man.

They were conscious when taken to hospital, SCDF said.

One more person, a 46-year-old motorcyclist, declined to be taken to hospital despite being injured.

The police are investigating the accident.

Also read: 28-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident involving trailer along SLE on 21 Feb

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook and Google Maps.