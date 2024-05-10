1 punter with System 7 ticket wins S$13M TOTO jackpot prize on 9 May

System 7 ticket clinches S$13 million TOTO jackpot prize on 9 May

A winner has emerged for the TOTO draw on Thursday (9 May).

With no winners for the last three consecutive draws, the jackpot prize had snowballed to a staggering S$13.1 million.

The winner, announced on 9 May, had purchased a System 7 ticket via Singapore Pools’ Account Betting Service.

System 7 ticket wins S$13 million TOTO jackpot prize

According to the Singapore Pools’ website, a single System 7 ticket had won the entire jackpot prize for the TOTO draw on 9 May.

There had been no top prize winners for the past three draws, causing the money to snowball to a whopping S$13.1 million.

There were 12 winners for the Group 2 prize of the draw, with each one receiving a sizeable S$127,391.

Some of the winning tickets for the Group 2 prize had been purchased online, while others were bought at various Singapore Pools branches including ones at Bukit Batok and Chinatown Point.

Jackpot prize snowballed to S$13.1 million

Earlier this week, the Singapore Pools website revealed that the cumulative prize money for the 9 May TOTO draw had swelled to a whopping S$10 million.

If there had been no winners for the jackpot prize in the 9 May draw, winning tickets for Group 2 would have been able to split the money.

Back in March this year, three lucky punters managed to win the S$13.4 million jackpot prize for the TOTO Cascade Draw.

Each Group 1 winner brought home nearly S$4.5 million.

For that particular draw, the winning tickets were from retailers in NEX, Canberra and Jurong.

The next draw, with a top prize of S$1 million, will take place on Monday (13 May) at 6.30pm.

