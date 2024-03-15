S$13.4M TOTO Cascade Draw jackpot split 3 ways, lucky outlets are in NEX, Canberra & Jurong

S$13.4M TOTO Cascade Draw jackpot on 14 March split 3 ways

The S$13.4 million jackpot prize for the TOTO Cascade Draw on Thursday (14 March) was split among three lucky punters.

Each Group 1 winner eventually brought home nearly S$4.5 million.

The jackpot winning tickets were bought from retailers in NEX, Canberra, and Jurong.

Winning shares from Nex, Canberra and Jurong

The Winning Numbers for the TOTO Cascade Draw on 14 March are 8, 26, 34, 35,45, and 46. The additional number is 36.

After three consecutive draws without any Group 1 winners, there were three Group 1 winning tickets for the latest draw.

The tickets were bought from three physical outlets:

NTUC FP Nex – 23 Serangoon Central #03-42 NEX

Singapore Pools Canberra Branch – Blk 505 Canberra Link #01-02

NTUC FP Jurong Gateway Road -Blk 135 Jurong Gateway Road #01-337

Each of the three Group 1 winners brought home about S$4.47 million. There were also 15 Group 2 winners.

NTUC FP Nex in top 5 outlets based on winning frequency

According to Singapore Pools, the retailer at NTUC FP NEX ranks 4th when it comes to ‘producing’ Group 1 winners.

The NEX has produced 16 Group 1 winners since Oct 2014, matching the popular Tong Aik Huat outlet in Hougang.

Meanwhile, the outlets along Jurong Gateway and Canberra Link have produced 10 and 3 Group 1 winners thus far.

The next draw will take place next Monday (18 March) with an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.