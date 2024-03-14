Snaking queue forms outside Jurong West S’pore Pools outlet ahead of S$10M TOTO draw

Punters line up in snaking queue outside Jurong West Singapore Pools outlet before upcoming TOTO draw

Footage has emerged of a snaking queue outside a Singapore Pools outlet near Block 508, Jurong West Street 52.

This comes ahead of the upcoming S$10 million TOTO draw, which will take place today (14 March).

Prior to the draw, there had been three consecutive draws with no Group 1 winners.



Footage of the queue first surfaced on TikTok, before it was reposted to the Complaint Singapore page on Facebook.

The 41-second video shows a snaking line of punters queueing up to place their bets at a Singapore Pools outlet.

The queue stretches across the area, many patiently waiting in the sweltering heat to try their luck at clinching the jackpot prize, which had snowballed to S$10 million after three consecutive draws with no Group 1 winners.

Halfway through the video, it is revealed that the outlet is located at Jurong West Street 52.

The queue is understandable — this particular outlet produced one of four winning tickets for the 2024 TOTO Hong Bao Draw earlier in the year. For that draw, each winning ticket came with a payout of nearly S$3.1 million.

The video has now become viral on Facebook, with more than 300 shares at the time of writing.

Draw will take place at 9.30pm

The prize snowballed to an eight-figure sum as there were no Group 1 winners for Monday’s (11 March) draw.

To secure a chance at clinching the jackpot prize, punters must place their bets before 9pm today.

The draw will take place at 9.30pm.

To win the Group 1 Prize, a punter’s TOTO ticket must have the same six numbers as the ones drawn.

If there are no Group 1 Prize winners for the 14 March draw, the Group 2 Prize winners will split the final jackpot among themselves.

