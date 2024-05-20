PM Wong directs ELD to revise Registers of Electors by 31 July 2024

Registers of Electors to be revised by end of July

Days after his swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong has directed Singapore’s Elections Department (ELD) to revise the Registers of Electors before 31 July this year.

Singaporeans who meet the criteria as of 1 June will have their name present in the electoral division’s electors registry.

The revised list will be available for public inspection in June.

Qualified Singaporeans listed in Register of Electors

According to a press release issued by the ELD on Monday (20 May), PM Wong has instructed the Registration Officer to revise the Registers of Electors before 31 July 2024.

The revision is set to bring the registers “up to date”.

As of 1 June this year, any person who meets the following criteria will have their name added to the list for an electoral division:

Is a Singapore citizen

Is above the age of 21

Is not disqualified from being an elector under any prevailing law

Has a Singapore residential address on their NRIC; or for those residing overseas and have changed their NRIC address to one overseas, has a contact address in Singapore registered with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for voting purposes.

Open for public inspection in June 2024

According to the ELD, the revised Registers of Electors will be accessible for public inspection in June this year.

Details on how Singaporeans can check the revised Registers of Electors will be provided when the list is open for public inspection.

More information on the Registers of Electors can be found here.

