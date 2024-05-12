SATS hiring Auxiliary Police Officers for airport security with up to S$40K joining bonus

SATS offers up to S$40,000 joining bonus for new Auxiliary Police Officers

If airport security is your jam, here’s the peanut butter that’ll give you the motivation to dip your toes in. SATS is hiring Auxiliary Police Officers (APO) for airport security and promises up to S$40,000 in joining bonus if you sign up.

An MS News reader came across the flyer on Friday (10 May). According to SATS, there will be walk-in interviews held on Thursday (16 May).

Only Singaporeans and PRs can apply.

Besides the flyer, information on the job listing is also available on online portal Findjobs.

In it, the salary listed is between S$2,000 to S$3,000 monthly.

According to the job listing, APOs will primarily provide security for airlines and ensure travelling passengers’ safety.

SATS has the following job requirements:

Singaporeans and PRs only

Proficient to communicate in English

Minimum 3 ‘N’ level credits (diploma holders may be considered for Sergeant rank)

Must be able to pass annual IPPT (Individual Physical Proficiency Test)

Must be able to identify and differentiate color for work purposes

Comfortable with rotating work shifts

APOs will also receive additional shift allowances, full employment benefits, and career progression.

Interviews on 16 May

If you’re interested in becoming an APO or security officer, SATS is holding walk-in interviews from 10am to 4pm at 93 Pasir Ris Drive 3, #02-02, S519498 on 16 May.

Here are the directions to get to Pasir Ris Elias Community Club.

Pasir Ris Elias Community Club

Alternatively, SATS has another date open for walk-in interviews on 17 May at SATS Inflight Catering Centre 1, located at the Multi-Purpose Hall at level 4 of 20 Airport Blvd, Singapore 819659.

The interview timing for 17 May is from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

You can apply online at Findjobs, or fill up this form, or contact SATS at 97289605 for further enquires.

Do note that you should bring the following documents:

NRIC

National Service transcripts

Certificate of National Service

Education Certificates

PLRD Security License (only if you’re applying as a security officer)

MS News has reached out to SATS for more information.

