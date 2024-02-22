28-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident involving trailer along SLE on 21 Feb

Motorcyclist dies in SLE accident on 21 Feb

A 28-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of an accident along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) yesterday (21 Feb).

The accident reportedly involved a trailer and a car, though the extent of their involvement is unclear.

Footage of the aftermath of the accident circulating on Facebook showed the vehicles mentioned above as well as a few others and some emergency vehicles at the scene.

On Wednesday (21 Feb) evening, videos of the aftermath of a fatal accident along the SLE made their way to several Facebook pages including SG Kaypoh 人.

One clip that was recorded while it was still bright out captured the sight of an ambulance in the rightmost lane of the expressway.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer stood guard nearby, while slightly further ahead was a stationary Toyota Vios.

As the camera continued panning, it showed more SCDF officers and paramedics standing in front of the Toyota. A white sheet, likely covering a body, lay on the road.

To the left of it was a trailer that had stopped in the second lane.

Another footage of the fatal SLE accident shared by Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com showed a blue police tent where the white sheet previously was, at around 8pm that night.

A police van was also at the scene.

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF confirmed that it was alerted to an accident along the SLE towards the Central Expressway (CTE) at about 6.22pm on 21 Feb.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced a person dead at the scene, which was before the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit.

Police investigations ongoing

The Straits Times reported that the police also confirmed the incident.

With vehicles stationary in the two rightmost lanes, the accident led to a congestion.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

