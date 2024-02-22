33-year-old S’porean woman dies after go-kart accident in Batam

Singaporean dies after Batam go-kart accident on 21 Feb

A 33-year-old Singaporean woman has died in an accident in Batam, Indonesia, after the go-kart she was driving crashed.

Reports by local news outlets claim that her vehicle was going at high speed before the crash.

The victim’s body will be transported back to Singapore for burial.

Go-kart went 2 rounds at high speed before it crashed at Batam circuit

According to IDN Times Sumut, the incident happened at Golden City Go-Kart at Golden Prawn in Bengkong, Batam.

Several witnesses at the scene claimed that they saw the unnamed victim driving a go-kart at about 3pm on Wednesday (21 Feb).

Citing Riau Police Commissioner Zahwani Pandra Asyrad, BERITAmediacorp reported that the female victim had driven two rounds in go-kart number 14.

She had steered the vehicle at high speed till she crashed into the barriers of the circuit. The impact threw her helmet off.

A worker on-site who later approached the victim saw that long strands of her hair had gotten entangled to her go-kart, ripping some of them off her head.

It was later discovered that she had failed to wear a hair net or some form of protection as the staff there had advised.

Victim taken to the clinic but succumbed to injuries

IDN Times Sumut wrote that Golden City Go-Kart staff promptly brought the victim to Budi Kemuliaan Clinic for medical attention.

However, the 33-year-old passed away and was taken to Budi Kemuliaan Hospital instead.

The victim’s body will be transported back to Singapore today (22 Feb).

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from IDN Times Sumut and Google Maps.