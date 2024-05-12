New HDB resale flat portal lets owners & buyers make transactions online from 13 May

HDB Flat Portal opens in May for flat buyers and sellers as well as property agents

The Housing Development Board (HDB) will launch a new HDB Flat Portal on 13 May that allows homeowners and buyers to make resale flat transactions online.

HDB aims for the portal to “become a trusted listing marketplace for genuine buyers and sellers”.

Along with viewing flat listings, buyers can also set up viewing appointments via the portal.

The service will be free for the time being.

Soft launch of HDB Flat Portal begins on 13 May

HDB said in a press release on 12 May that the soft launch will bbegin on 13 May. It’ll allow early access to eligible flat sellers and their appointed property agents to familiarise themselves with the portal’s features.

The official launch will be later this month. HDB has not confirmed an exact date yet.

The portal allows flat sellers and appointed property agents to list flats and carry out transactions in one platform. Meanwhile, flat buyers can “consider new and resale flat options holistically” to make informed decisions.

To use the platform and all its features, flat sellers will need to have a valid Intent to Sell, while buyers will need a valid HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter.

An HFE letter outlines one’s eligibility to buy a flat and receive grants as well as other financing options.

Flat sellers can automatically fill up listing details from HDB data

On the HDB Flat Portal, listings will be automatically filled with details such as the address, flat type, floor area, and floor plan from HDB’s data.

To ensure no duplicate listings, sellers can only post once.

Only those with a valid HFE letter can obtain sellers’ details or schedule viewing appointments through the portal.

“Once the sellers have found a flat buyer who exercises the Option to Purchase (OTP), they can proceed to submit their resale application on the HDB Flat Portal,” HDB added.

Features for flat buyers

Through the HDB Flat Portal, buyers can obtain information about current and upcoming new flat launches, as well as resale flats.

“They can filter searches by location, flat type, remaining lease, or based on their ethnicity and citizenship under the prevailing Ethnic Integration Policy (EIP) and Singapore Permanent Resident (SPR) quotas,” HDB said.

Additionally, they can customise a search profile and get email alerts whenever there are new and resale flat listings that match their preferences.

Within a single flat listing, buyers can view the following information:

Flat attributes

Floor plan

Flat photos

Transacted prices of nearby flats of the same type

Nearby amenities

Current month EIP and SPR quotas

Buyers can also view personalised payment plans based on approved housing grants and HDB loan amounts if eligible.

Flat sellers who are interested in using the RFL service may refer to an online user guide for more information or the FAQs on the soft launch platform.

HDB said it “reserves the right to remove listings which have unrealistic pricing or contain misleading information” from the portal. It may also seek clarifications from the seller or property agents, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

“The Government will not condone behaviour, whether by sellers or their property agents, that seeks to disrupt the market or fan consumer sentiment,” it added. It will also work with the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) to investigate and take enforcement action if property agents are suspected of professional misconduct.

Featured image adapted from Hongbin on Unsplash.