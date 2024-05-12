Suspected tiger attack in Indonesia leaves 1 dead, hunt for big cat ongoing

26-year-old dead after suspected tiger attack in Indonesia

A 26-year-old man has died in western Indonesia after an alleged attack by a Sumatran tiger.

The tiger reportedly severed one of the man’s hands, and left bite wounds on his neck.

Plantation workers discovered their friend’s body after they heard a scream while they were spraying weeds.

The search for the tiger is now underway.

According to AFP, the incident occurred on Thursday (9 May) afternoon, at a plantation in the Riau province.

Police chief Budi Setiawan confirmed the following day that they have received a report regarding the incident.

He said that two workers had heard the man screaming while they were spraying weeds in the acacia plantation, and found tiger footprints when they went to look for him.

The plantation management then deployed more people to look for the missing colleague.

Subsequently, the found the 26-year-old’s body with a severed right hand and bite wounds on his neck.

Conservationists search for the big cat

As a result of the suspected attack, a team of conservationists have set out to look for the tiger as of Saturday (11 May).

The head of the local conservation agency Genman Suhefti Hasibuan told AFP: “Our team has left this morning [to search for the tiger]. Based on the report, the area is within the tiger habitat.”

The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies Sumatran tigers as considered critically endangered. It believes that there are less than 400 of them remaining in the wild.

Per The Jakarta Post, there were two separate attacks by Sumatran tigers in Indonesia’s Aceh province that wounded at least four people back in February.

Conservationists later located the tiger in question and captured it using a trap inside a forest reserve.

