Tiger Floats With Favourite Red Ball At Thailand Wildlife Centre, Carefree Nature Inspires People

Tiger In Thailand Floats Peacefully With Favourite Red Ball

Whenever the stress of living in a bustling city gets too hard to handle, many may resort to booking a vacation to unwind.

However, for a tiger in a wildlife centre in Thailand, relaxing is as simple as snuggling up against its favourite red ball while floating along a body of water.

So adorable was the sight that the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) shared a video of the tiger floating with its red ball on TikTok on Monday (8 Jan).

As the video made its rounds, it seemingly inspired viewers to embrace their inner tigers and find relaxation in their surroundings.

@wildlife_friends_wfft 🐅 An uninterrupted minute of Maruay with his beloved ball. ภาษาไทยด้านล่าง The blissful look on his face is priceless. 💚 Just 18 or so months ago, rescued tiger Maruay only knew a concrete floor and a small cage. Isn’t it incredible the life-changing difference your kindness makes to wildlife? Thank you again to WFFT friend, Jeanette, who donated this toy and many more. 🌟 www.wfft.org — 🐅 ไม่มีอะไรมาขัดช่วงเวลาแสนสนุกของมารวยกับลูกบอลสุดรักสุดหวงได้💚 18เดือนที่แล้ว มารวยรู้จักแต่พื้นคอนกรีต ต้องขอบคุณ Jeanette ที่บริจาคของเล่นให้แก่สัตว์มากมาย🌟 #tiger #rescue #thailand #sanctuary #wildlife ♬ original sound – Wildlife Friends Foundation

Rescue tiger calmly floats with favourite red ball at wildlife centre

In the captions, WFFT shared that the tiger, Maruay, was spending an uninterrupted minute with his beloved ball.

The wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre remarked that his expression during this time was priceless.

“Just 18 or so months ago, rescued tiger Maruay only knew a concrete floor and a small cage,” WFFT wrote.

Thankfully, he is now able to spend his time relaxing in the sun while taking a dip.

The video simply shows the tiger hugging a red ball with his eyes shut, slowly bobbing in the water.

Although he had to adjust himself at several points, Maruay mostly let the calm water carry him and his toy along with its lulling motions.

Cute sight sparks envy among TikTok users

Many TikTok users who saw the clip seemed taken by Maruay’s cuteness.

For example, one commenter remarked that if tigers are dangerous predators, how is it possible that they are so loveable?

Maruay’s serenity also appeared to have caught the attention of other viewers, such as this person who remarked that the tiger has found “inner peace”.

Another commenter joked that this is the big cat’s way of doing yoga in the morning.

There were also some, such as this TikTok user, who envied Maruay’s simple life as a tiger happily floating with a red ball.

As we go about our busy lives, it’s perhaps a good idea to take a page out of Maruay’s book and find peace in our surroundings.

Also Read: Community Cat Sleeps On GrabFood Bag In Woodlands, Gets 5-Star Pampering From Residents

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @wildlife_friends_wfft on TikTok.