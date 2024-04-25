Driver in fatal Tampines accident charged with dangerous driving causing death & 3 other offences

Driver in fatal Tampines accident charged on 25 April

The 42-year-old driver involved in the fatal accident in Tampines that claimed two lives was charged in court today (25 April).

He faced four charges relating to dangerous driving and not stopping after an accident, all of which fall under the Road Traffic Act.

His driving licence had already been suspended with immediate effect after the accident.

The police are looking into other potential offences too.

Driver behind fatal Tampines accident charged with 4 offences

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the 42-year-old driver of the black Saab Aero that crashed into the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 has been identified as Muhammad Syafie Ismail.

In court on Thursday (25 April), he faced one count each of:

Dangerous driving causing death. This could entail a jail term between two and eight years, and disqualify him from driving all vehicle classes.

Dangerous driving causing hurt. This may result in a maximum S$10,000 fine, two years’ imprisonment, or both, and disqualify him from driving all vehicle classes.

Dangerous driving. This comes with a maximum S$5,000 fine, 12-month jail term, or both.

Failing to stop after an accident. This entails a maximum S$1,000 fine, three months’ jail, or both.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the judge offered Syafie a S$30,000 bail and warned him not to have any contact with prosecution witnesses.

The 42-year-old, who had his arm in a sling, showed no emotion during his hearing. He told the judge that he would be engaging a lawyer.

Claiming that he could be a flight risk, the prosecution requested to electronically tag Syafie to monitor his movements.

However, Syafie responded by saying that such a move wasn’t necessary. ST quoted him as saying that the police have seized all his documents including his passport.

He also pointed out that he was on bail and present in court for the hearing, and emphasised that he will show up for all court proceedings.

Ultimately, Syafie left the decision to the court.

Fatal crash took 2 lives & injured 6 others

The deadly multi-vehicle crash took the lives of two people — 17-year-old Temasek Junior College (TJC) student Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril and 57-year-old pest control company employee Norzihan Juwahib.

It also left six others injured, including Ms Afifah’s father, Police Coast Guard officer Muhammad Azril Mahmood, who is now recovering in hospital.

Dashcam footage showed the black Saab Aero recklessly weaving through traffic without signalling, running the red light, and finally ploughing though traffic that fateful morning on 22 April.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao and 8world News.