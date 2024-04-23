Footage shows black car speeding through red light & ploughing through multiple vehicles in Tampines accident

Dashcam footage of speeding black car moments before deadly Tampines accident surfaces

Footage has surfaced showing a black car speeding through traffic moments before the deadly accident in Tampines on Monday (22 April) morning.

Prior to the multi-vehicle crash, the black car seemingly weaved past other vehicles recklessly and beat the red light at the junction.

A 17-year-old Temasek Junior College (TJC) student, who was on her way to a school sporting event, and a 57-year-old woman who was reportedly on a van that belonged to a pest control company both succumbed to their injuries, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Eight other individuals were rushed to Changi General Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Black car speeds past red light, culminating in fatal Tampines accident

Dashcam footage from another car driving along Bedok Reservoir Road seconds before the crash was shared on Facebook on Monday (22 April) evening.

The caption of the post claims that the footage was from a white Mercedes that the black car, a Saab Aero, side-swiped and overtook.

In the 25-second clip, the black Saab seemingly emerged from the right side of the Mercedes, which was driving along the left lane.

Seemingly trying to avoid a motorcycle on the right lane, the Saab inched closer to the Mercedes, straddling the lane divider before hitting the right side of the Mercedes.

Despite the collision, the Saab pressed forward, eventually overtaking the motorcycle and Mercedes.

At this point, the Saab seemingly sped up and beat the red light at the junction, driving head-first into oncoming traffic.

Black Saab weaved between lanes without signalling

A separate dashcam footage posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed the black Saab weaving between the lanes without signalling.

Presumably, this is when the ROADS.sg clip began, as it showed the side-swiping by the Saab from an onlooker’s perspective.

The car that captured this footage then stopped at the junction next to the Mercedes, showing the aftermath of the fatal crash.

