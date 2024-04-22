17-year-old who died in Tampines accident identified as TJC student formerly from Cedar Girls’

TJC saddened by death of first-year student who died in Tampines accident

A 17-year-old girl, one of two fatalities in the multi-vehicle accident in Tampines on Monday (22 April) morning, has been identified.

She is reportedly Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, a first-year student at Temasek Junior College (TJC).

She was also one of the top graduates of Cedar Girls’ Secondary School.

Family confirms passing of TJC student in Tampines accident

After various posts on social media identified Afifah as being involved in the crash, her family confirmed her passing, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Her uncle posted a message on Facebook on Monday (22 April), saying his niece had passed away that morning.

Her funeral will be at their home on Tuesday (23 April) morning, he added.

Afifah’s father, who was also injured in the accident, is now in hospital after undergoing surgery.

According to The New Paper (TNP), he is an inspector with the Police Coast Guard and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The uncle also wrote:

We seek your prayers and understanding in these difficult times.

TJC confirms girl who died in Tampines accident was their student

Meanwhile, TJC has confirmed that Afifah was their student.

Principal Liu Earnler told ST that they’re “deeply saddened” by her loss, saying:

The school has been in touch with the family of the student, and will render additional support to students and staff who may be affected by this incident during this difficult period.

Her uncle told ST that she and her father were on the way to Temasek Polytechnic, which is along Tampines Avenue 1, for a cross-country event.

Afifah was probably sitting in the rear passenger seat after her father had dropped off her mother and sister at other places, he said.

Afifah’s TJC schoolmate told TNP that she was crossing the road at the junction and was “shocked” that her friend had died in the accident.

She was an outstanding graduate of Cedar Girls’ Secondary

Additionally, Afifah was from Cedar Girls’ Secondary School, according to an Instagram post the school made on 9 Feb.

It named her an “outstanding graduate” of the school, having won accolades like the Service Award, Good Character Certificates, and the EAGLES Award for leadership and service.

She was also on the Executive Committee of her Co-Curricular Activity (CCA), the school added.

Praising her dedication, Cedar Girls’ said she had triumphed over “formidable challenges that tested her resilience and determination”.

Condolences flooded the comments section of the post, including from the Cedar Girls’ alumni.

Before Cedar Girls’, she reportedly studied at Meridian Primary School and was head prefect there.

She was a Girl Guide who entertained the Queen of Malaysia

Afifah spent much time volunteering, spending over 30 hours at the Girl Guides Singapore headquarters.

She was pictured in a Facebook post by Girl Guides Singapore as one of the guides who entertained the then Queen of Malaysia during her visit in October 2022.

During the visit, she showed Her Majesty a gardening project called “Healing Mother Earth – The Guiding Way”, which highlights how gardening can support action against climate change. The guides also showcased how different herbs and vegetables in the garden are used for preparing food.

Tampines accident involved black car rushing through a junction

Afifah lost her life after a black car rushed through the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 on Monday morning at about 7am.

According to dashcam footage posted by another car at the scene, the black car appeared to overtake it from the right at high speed, nicking it slightly.

It then zoomed past a motorcyclist and went ahead through the junction despite the traffic lights being red. A lorry could be seen stopping for the red light.

The car thus crashed into multiple vehicles.

A closer view of the moment of impact was posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante – SGRV, which also captured debris flying through the air.

Tampines accident took two lives & injured six others

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said eight individuals were rushed to hospitals:

Four to Changi General Hospital

Two to Tan Tock Seng Hospital

Two to KK Women’s & Children’s Hospital

Citing the police, ST noted that among the eight individuals were six who were conveyed while conscious:

Three male car drivers aged between 42 and 48

A male van driver aged 64

An 11-year-old boy who was a passenger in a car

An 11-year-old boy who was a passenger in a minivan

However, a 17-year-old girl and a 57-year-old woman were both unconscious and subsequently died in hospital.

A video circulated on Telegram showed paramedics trying to resuscitate two people by the side of the road.

It’s believed the woman who died was a passenger in a van owned by pest control firm First Choice Pest, according to ST.

One of those sent to hospital, a 42-year-old male car driver, is assisting the police with their investigations.

Also read: At least 2 dead including Temasek JC student after 6-vehicle accident in Tampines

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @https.afifahaha on Instagram and SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.