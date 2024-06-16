Indonesian worker in M’sia found dead with severe head injuries in dormitory

Indonesian worker in Malaysia found dead in dormitory with severe head injuries

An Indonesian worker in Bintulu, Sarawak, Malaysia was found dead in his staff dormitory from severe head injuries.

The deceased has been identified as a 31-year-old, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Police have arrested the victim’s manager and colleagues, who are suspected of murder.

Colleagues lied about cause of victim’s death

According to the Sin Chew Daily report, Wadi was reportedly attacked in his staff dormitory at 11pm on 10 June.

His colleagues informed their manager that Wadi had suddenly passed away. Subsequently, the manager arranged for Wadi’s body to be sent to a funeral parlour.

However, an autopsy revealed that the Indonesian worker died from a severe head injury.

Manager and colleagues arrested

The police arrested eight people within 24 hours of receiving the report.

These include the victim’s 39-year-old manager and seven colleagues aged 20 to 47.

One of the suspects denied assaulting the victim and claimed that the deceased did not die as a result of a beating.

The police are currently investigating the case for murder.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily and Canva. Right image is for illustrative purposes only.