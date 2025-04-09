Monkey breaks into M’sia home & tries to steal mirror during Raya, leaves family stunned

Monkey breaks into home in Malaysia & attempts to steal mirror

A family was stunned after a monkey broke into their home in Malacca during Raya — not to steal food, but to attempt to take a mirror.

Footage of the incident was posted one week ago on TikTok by @aunivthrh and has since gained 10.8 million views.

The video shows a panicked man throwing a pillow at the lotong — or black-footed gray langur — that seemed intent on stealing a mirror.

Despite threats, the determined monkey continues to pull the mirror to the door until it gets stuck on the doorframe.

Unfortunately for the monkey, someone inside the house manages to catch the mirror and close the door, leaving the primate with no choice but to watch its coveted item get taken away.

Family mistakes lotong as an aggressive macaque

Auni, who posted the video, told WeirdKaya that it was the first time a lotong had entered their home, despite monkeys usually roaming outside.

Her brother had left the door slightly open to get something from his car when the monkey found an opportunity to go in, shocking the family.

As if on a mission, it went straight for the mirror, leaving the family trying to chase it away for about three minutes.

Auni explained that her brother threw a pillow at the monkey to protect her nephew, as they had initially thought it was an aggressive macaque.

Since then, the family has not seen the monkey around their home, but they still see others of its kind roaming outside.

As for the reason why the monkey entered their home, Auni speculated:

My parents also throw food onto the hill behind our house while they’re gardening, so I think that’s one of the reasons the lotong came into our house.

Netizens amused by mirror-stealing monkey

Many netizens were amused by the monkey’s resolve to take the mirror from the family’s home.

Some said that it must have wanted to borrow the mirror so it can do its makeup for Raya, while one user joked it may have wanted to give it to its girlfriend, who does not believe she is beautiful.

Meanwhile, others quipped the monkey was simply a visitor who heard there was an open house at the family’s residence.

Several netizens also speculated that the monkey saw its own reflection in the mirror and thought it was another monkey trapped inside, so it wanted to help its friend escape.

Featured image adapted from @aunivthrh on TikTok.