Monkey sneaks into M’sian hostel, steals student’s Gaviscon but spits it out in disgust

Monkey sneaks into hostel in Malaysia, steals Gaviscon from student

A mischievous monkey left students at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) in shock after sneaking into a hostel room and swiping sachets of Gaviscon – only to spit them out in disgust.

A viral 17-second TikTok video, posted by @lattecoffx on Wednesday (26 March), captured the unexpected intrusion.

Mokey sneaks into hostel room like seasoned thief

The monkey, with its baby clinging onto its abdomen, navigated the room like an expert burglar – scanning its surroundings, moving seamlessly between surfaces, and rummaging through personal belongings.

Perched confidently on the student’s desk, the primate surveyed the area before stepping onto a bag, using it as a launchpad to reach a cubbyhole filled with books and papers.

Despite its thorough search, the monkey found no food. But it didn’t give up just yet.

The monkey slowly looked around the room, impervious to the student filming it, trying to find its next target.

Swipes Gaviscon packets but instantly regrets it

Spotting an open bag, the monkey wasted no time diving into it like a professional forager.

Within moments, it triumphantly pulled out two sachets of Gaviscon and plopped itself down on the desk, ready for a taste test.

But things didn’t go as planned.

Tearing open a sachet, the monkey took a sip of the indigestion medicine – only to recoil in disgust.

It immediately spat out the contents and tossed the packet aside in sheer disappointment before hopping off the desk and strutting away.

The incident left the OP wondering whether to report it as theft or simply chalk it up as another “only at UKM” moment, as noted in the in-video caption.

Netizens wonders if monkey has gastritis

The video quickly went viral, racking up over 230,000 views and triggering a wave of reactions online.

Some netizens were amused, while others were horrified by the thought of monkeys breaking into hostel rooms.

One user commented that she would have to rethink studying at UKM altogether, as she had no interest in encountering monkeys during her time in university.

Another user wondered if the monkey had gastritis, given its choice of stolen goods.

Meanwhile, one user applauded the OP for staying calm throughout the time, admitting that if she had been in the same situation, she would have bolted in terror.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more comments.

