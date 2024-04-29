Migrant worker dies after being struck in the neck by forklift in Sungei Kadut

Bangladeshi migrant worker dies after forklift hits him in the neck

A migrant worker died after being struck in the neck by a forklift at a scrap metal waste facility in Sungei Kadut.

The 37-year-old Bangladeshi was rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident but succumbed to his wounds six days later.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has since instructed his employer, Beng Cheng Metal Pte Ltd, to halt all operations at the premises.

Migrant worker struck by forklift

In response to queries, an MOM spokesperson told MS News that the fatal incident occurred in a scrap metal waste facility at 26 Sungei Kadut Street 3 at around 10am on 16 April.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Biswas Sanjay Jumar was guiding a forklift operator to manoeuvre the machine to lift a bag of scrap metal.

While doing so, one of the forks on the machine struck Mr Biswas on the neck, wounding him severely.

The forklift driver then rushed Mr Biswas to the hospital in his car.

A spokesperson from the Singapore Police Force told MS News that they received a call for assistance from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital 40 minutes after the incident.

Died several days after incident

After being warded for observation, Mr Biswas’ condition worsened and he eventually succumbed to his injuries on 22 April.

He leaves behind his wife, their 18-month-old daughter, and his mother.

ST reported that Beng Cheng Metal is finalising the compensation details — which its insurance will cover — for Mr Biswas’ family.

The company also intends to offer interim financial support to them during this period.

MOM has taken the opportunity to stress the importance of safety when dealing with dangerous machinery.

“As a general safety measure, forklift operators must check and ensure that no person is within close proximity of the machine when in use,” its statement reads.

Both MOM and the police are conducting investigations into the incident.

Also read: Worker who died after falling through Dior ION Orchard lift shaft was drunk, climbed over guard rail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.