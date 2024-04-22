Worker who died after falling through ION Orchard lift shaft was drunk, climbed over guard rail

Worker who fell through ION Orchard lift shaft was drunk

On 18 April 2023, a construction worker passed away after falling through a lift shaft at the Dior store in ION Orchard.

The deceased was found by a coroner’s court last Friday (19 April) to have been drunk prior to the accident, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Moreover, the 39-year-old Indian national climbed over a guard rail, which he was not required to do.

Drunk worker succumbed to injuries after falling 6m into lift shaft

According to a statement published by the Workplace Safety and Health Council (WSHC), the worker, Varadharaju Sundarajan, was carrying out welding work at the newly constructed lift shaft.

He was working alone at around 12.30am.

Guard rails were present surrounding the open side of the lift shaft.

However, he did not have fall-arrest equipment or travel restraints with him.

Before falling six metres into the shaft, he was working on a metal piece at the shaft’s edge.

He subsequently succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Had above-average Blood Alcohol Content in bloodstream

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the cause of death was injuries to his head and chest.

An autopsy revealed a high alcohol level of 178mg per 100ml of blood, or 1.78% Blood Alcohol Content (BAC), which can significantly impair judgment, reaction time, and balance.

In Singapore, the legal drink-driving limit is fixed at 80mg per 100ml of blood.

The deceased, who was employed by Fong Hong Engineering Pte Ltd, did not inform his supervisor that he was working alone that night.

This goes against regulations that require another person to be present during welding operations.

Apart from placing guard rails with warning signs, the construction company also established safety frameworks.

It also ensured the necessary permits were obtained before work commenced at the site.

Although the exact cause of his fall is unclear, the coroner concluded that the worker’s intoxication likely led to the fatal accident.

Speaking to the police, Mr Varadharaju’s brother said that he consumed alcohol occasionally when he was not on duty, The Straits Times noted.

Also read: S’pore Worker Dies After Falling 6m Down Elevator Shaft, MOM Investigating Incident

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from WSH Bulletin and x-reflexnaja on Canva, for illustration purposes only.