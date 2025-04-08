Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death over break-up at Ang Mo Kio flat, denies murder charges

Woman allegedly stabs landlord-boyfriend over break-up at Ang Mo Kio flat

A 43-year-old woman has denied murder charges after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend — who was also her landlord — to death in July 2021 following a break-up.

The couple had been living together for about a year before the tragic incident unfolded, according to 8world News.

Couple begins relationship in 2020

In July 2020, Nguyen Ngoc Giau, a Vietnamese national and Singapore Permanent Resident, rented a room at Block 562 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 from Cho Wang Keung, a 51-year-old jewellery designer.

Mr Cho had also rented one of the rooms in the flat to another male tenant, who had moved in four months before Nguyen.

Three months later, Mr Cho and Nguyen began a romantic relationship.

However, by July 2021, their relationship had soured, with frequent arguments escalating over time.

Stabs boyfriend after he ends relationship

As tensions escalated, Mr Cho decided to end the relationship and asked Nguyen to move out.

The day before the incident, Nguyen consumed 10 cans of beer and repeatedly tried to contact him.

When her calls went unanswered, she waited for him at the flat, allegedly sharpening a knife.

When Mr Cho returned with the other tenant, Nguyen confronted him and recorded the interaction, demanding to know where he had been drinking.

As the tenant went downstairs to dispose of old furniture, Nguyen attacked Mr Cho with the knife, stabbing him multiple times in the back, neck, and chest.

The tenant returned to find Mr Cho bleeding heavily and immediately called the police.

Nguyen allegedly tried to attack him, too, but he managed to escape.

Afterward, Nguyen is believed to have turned the knife on herself.

Both were rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where Mr Cho was pronounced dead shortly after.

Demanded ‘separation fee’ whenever victim tried to break up

Nguyen was charged with murder, and her trial began on Tuesday morning (8 April).

The other male tenant, who testified in court, revealed he had known Mr Cho for four years through their work in the jewellery industry.

He claim that Nguyen had repeatedly demanded a “separation fee” of S$5,000 to S$10,000 whenever Mr Cho attempted to break up with her.

This demand, combined with Nguyen’s violent behaviour, had reportedly intensified tensions in their relationship.

On the night of the incident, the tenant witnessed the heated confrontation between Nguyen and Mr Cho.

As the argument escalated, Mr Cho called out for the tenant to call the police.

The tenant did so and then saw Nguyen gripping Mr Cho’s neck as they struggled, tumbling from the stairwell into the corridor.

Blood covered Mr Cho’s face and shirt, and as the tenant snapped photos, he saw Nguyen holding a knife in her right hand while restraining Mr Cho’s neck with her arm.

Nguyen denied the charges and appeared visibly distressed in court, reportedly sobbing during the hearing.

The maximum penalty for murder is the death sentence, life imprisonment, or caning. However, caning will not apply as the accused is a woman.

The trial is ongoing.

