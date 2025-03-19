19-year-old student in critical condition after being allegedly stabbed by ex-boyfriend at M’sia university

Student in critical condition after ex-boyfriend stabbed her over breakup

A 19-year-old female student landed in critical condition after a stabbing incident at a university in Kedah, Malaysia on Monday (17 March) morning.

The suspect, a 19-year-old man believed to be her ex-boyfriend, allegedly committed the assault as he was unhappy with the victim breaking off their relationship.

Redditors claiming to be from the same university alleged that the incident occurred at the Asian Institute of Medicine, Science and Technology (AIMST).

They also said the suspect ran back to his dormitory after committing the crime, leaving bloodstains on the stairs and in his room.

Student repeatedly stabbed on back and neck

According to Free Malaysia Today, the woman was en route to the library when the man approached her.

He then stabbed her repeatedly in the back until she fell.

She was rushed to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital for treatment and was reportedly in critical condition.

“A police investigation found that the 19-year-old victim sustained injuries from being stabbed in several places on her back and neck,” said Kuala Muda Police Chief Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail.

He added that the victim is now conscious and is in a stable condition.

Suspect investigated for attempted murder

Meanwhile, the attacker sustained injuries to his right arm allegedly caused by the knife used in the incident.

He was taken to the campus clinic for treatment before getting arrested.

The suspect underwent remand for six days to assist police with their investigations into the case of attempted murder.

He is currently under police guard in a ward at the same hospital as the victim.

