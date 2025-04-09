Man in Thailand ties dog to motorcycle & drags it along road, causes severe wounds on canine

Man in Thailand ties dog to motorcycle & drags it along road, netizens outraged

Motorists in Thailand were left horrified after witnessing a man tie his dog to the back of a motorcycle and drag it along the road, leaving the poor animal with bloody injuries and severe trauma.

The harrowing incident took place in Pak Chong and was brought to light by concerned bystanders, who rescued the injured dog and rushed it for emergency treatment.

Dog tied to motorcycle & found lying bloody on road

According to Khaosod, the scene unfolded on Tuesday afternoon (8 April), when a Facebook user uploaded footage of the aftermath.

Videos showed the dog lying submissively on the road, its body covered in scratches and open wounds, while it licked its injuries in pain.

In the caption, the uploader explained that the motorcyclist had dragged the dog over a stretch of road, leaving a visible trail of blood.

Drivers who spotted the disturbing sight honked frantically to alert the man and get him to stop.

When he eventually stopped, he allegedly showed no remorse and even gave away his dog when they began to question why he had tied his dog to the motorcycle.

The Facebook post claimed the dog suffered from both fresh and older wounds, suggesting this may not have been the first time it had been abused.

Dog receives emergency care

In a follow-up post, bystanders shared that they had rushed the dog to a local vet, where it received immediate medical attention for multiple bruises and cuts on its legs and body.

The people who confronted the motorcyclist said he became irate and then even challenged the bystanders to report him to the police for the cruel act.

In the latest update, the canine appears to be well, though it remains timid and traumatised, quietly licking its wounds.

On 9 April, the case was reported to the Watchdog Thailand Foundation, which forwarded the case to local police.