Fastest fingers first! How to score free S$50 vouchers for Jumbo Seafood, Itacho Sushi & more

Free vouchers & big prizes up for grabs during shopFarEast Bonanza

Father’s Day is less than a week away — it’s this Sunday (16 June), to be exact — and if you still haven’t made plans with your dear old man, don’t panic because we’ve got you covered with some fantastic ideas that will make Dad feel like a king without burning a hole in your pocket.

Far East Malls’ shopFarEast Bonanza is in full swing, and if you’re wondering what’s in it for you, we have three words: Free. Voucher. Drop.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to participate in One Holland Village’s Instagram MEGA Giveaway, where you could win a MacBook Air or a Sony PlayStation®5.

Now that we have your attention, read on for all the vital deets.

Snag free vouchers every Wednesday in June

As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

Well, there can be, thanks to the shopFarEast Bonanza and its weekly voucher drop.

Set a reminder for 12pm every Wednesday till the end of this month because that’s when free shopping and dining vouchers will be showing up on the shopFarEast (SFE) App’s ‘Rewards’ page.

The best part? You don’t need a single SFE point (SFE$) to claim them. Yup, it’s completely and utterly free of charge.

Just be quick on the draw — and make sure your internet connection is solid as a rock — because these hot vouchers are only available in very limited quantities.

The next drop happens tomorrow (12 June), just in time for you to snag S$5, S$10 or S$50 vouchers for your Father’s Day feast at popular restaurants such as Jumbo Seafood at Riverside Point, Surrey Hills Grocer at One Holland Village or Tomi Sushi at Katong V.

Other dining establishments with S$50 vouchers to claim include Wine Connection, Paradise Group, Tunglok Group, and Itacho Sushi — perfect for a belated Father’s Day celebration or simply a delightful family meal.

The vouchers aren’t just for foodies — you can also stock up on health and personal care essentials with S$5 and S$10 vouchers from Watsons and Guardian.

Stay tuned to Far East Malls’ social media pages every Monday for the week’s full list of participating tenants. You can also turn on your SFE App notifications to get a ping as soon as the list drops.

Win a Sony PlayStation®5, MacBook Air & more

Those sweet vouchers aren’t the only highlights of the shopFarEast Bonanza.

One Holland Village, the newest jewel in Far East Malls’ crown of shopping and dining destinations, is holding a MEGA Giveaway with a plethora of pretty awesome prizes worth up to S$12,000.

Fans of a certain tech giant that’s named after a fruit, get ready to geek out because six of its iconic products are included in the loot line-up, namely:

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M1) in Space Grey

Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, M2) in Midnight

Apple iPad (9th Gen) 64GB in Space Grey

Apple iPad (10th Gen) 64GB in Blue

Apple AirPods pro (2nd Gen)

Apple Watch Series 9 in Midnight Alum

In addition, there are also five sets of the Sony PlayStation®5 console and five pairs of Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones up for grabs.

Last but not least, pawrents can aim for the Bubble Pet Carrier from FUR: A Vetreska Pet Store, the purr-fect — not to mention super adorable — accessory for taking small furkids out for excursions.

Taking part in the giveaway is as easy as one, two, three:

Follow @onehollandv, @istudiosg, @sonysingapore, and @fur_vetreska on Instagram Drop a comment on One Holland Village’s post with the item you’re dreaming of winning and why, and tag a friend Share the post to your own Instagram Stories for a bonus chance to win

Told you it was a piece of cake.

More fun awaits throughout shopFarEast Bonanza

If you thought the shopFarEast Bonanza fun ended there, think again.

Every Saturday and Sunday in June, One Holland Village is giving away cute ‘walking pet’ balloons to shoppers who spend at least S$60 in a single receipt. You can redeem your balloon at the booth next to Extra Virgin Pizza on Level 1.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. There will be plenty more events lighting up various Far East Malls across Singapore as part of the campaign — think kid-friendly activities like movie screenings, ball pits, and so much more that the little ones would love.

For more information, visit the shopFarEast Bonanza website here and download the app here. You can also follow Far East Malls on Facebook and Instagram to stay on top of all the latest updates and promotions.

Oh, and by the way, if you’re not a shopFarEast member yet, this is the best time to join the club because you’ll get a S$5 Far East Malls voucher with the promo code <SFEMS24> from now till 30 June.

Save S$5, S$10 or S$50 — the most important thing is setting aside time for your loved ones, whether you’re bonding over a sumptuous spread or indulging in a little retail therapy together.

After all, it’s moments like those that are truly priceless.

Read more: How This Gen Z Marketing Exec Got 2 Free Sentosa Staycations Just By Shopping & Eating

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Far East Malls.

Featured image courtesy of Far East Malls and adapted from Canva, JUMBO Seafood Singapore on Facebook, and @itachosushisg on Instagram.