5 new features coming to Grab, including joining strangers’ group orders & GrabFood for 1

Grab unveils a string of new features at inaugural GrabX product showcase on 8 April

Frequent solo diners, busy parents, and adventurous globe-trotting foodies, this one’s for you.

On Wednesday (8 April), Grab announced a slew of exciting new features coming to — or already available in — its app at its inaugural GrabX product showcase.

Among the additions are GrabFood for One, which offers one-person meals without the usual minimum order fee, and Shared Saver, which lets users join strangers’ group orders to save on delivery costs.

1. GrabFood for One — solo meal options without small order fees

We’ve all had those moments when we just don’t have the time or energy to step out and tapau food. But dining solo shouldn’t mean limited choices or sky-high delivery fees.

GrabFood for One, now available in six markets including Singapore, is designed to make food delivery more accessible for solo diners by removing the need to meet minimum order values.

With this feature, users can browse a variety of one-person meals — curated in partnership with merchants — with no hidden fees and a fixed, low delivery charge.

Similar to the Saver delivery option, GrabFood for One batches orders together, allowing for extended delivery times in exchange for lower fees.

This helps keep delivery costs down while supporting delivery partners by enabling them to complete more orders efficiently.

2. Shared Saver — join strangers’ group orders

Picture this: it’s 4pm and you suddenly really, really want some bubble tea, but none of your colleagues are on the same page and turn down your offer to start a group order.

Shared Saver is here to save the day by letting you join live orders nearby, so you can share the delivery fee — with complete strangers who happen to have the same craving.

Whether it’s a quick coffee or a slice of cake, Shared Saver lets you piggyback on nearby orders with no small order fees and lower delivery costs, all thanks to AI-powered smart matching.

And yes, you can also start your own order and jio others in your area to join.

Shared Saver is currently piloting in Singapore and will be expanding to other cities soon.

3. Grab for Teens — let teenagers travel independently & safely

Teenagers these days are constantly on the move, whether it’s after-school activities or hanging out with friends.

For busy parents who can’t always play chauffeur or chaperone, the challenge is giving them the independence to travel solo without worrying about their safety.

Grab for Teens, launching across all markets in May, lets you book and pay for your teen’s rides while monitoring their trip.

Teens can also book their own rides through the shared Grab for Family account, with all trips tracked and paid for.

Safety features include Ride PIN verification to ensure your teen’s in the right car, and Always-on AudioProtect, which records audio during the ride.

If your teen activates Emergency Help, you’ll get an alert, and can reach the driver directly via a three-way chat with your child and the driver.

With this, your kid can catch a movie or head to a study session without needing you for every trip.

4. Advance Booking (airport pickup) — book your ride before you land

You’ve just landed after a long flight, tired and ready to head to your destination — only to realise you still have to wrestle with airport transfers.

The scramble to find a taxi, the uncertainty of ride availability, and the fear of hidden charges can be pretty stressful, especially in a foreign country.

Say goodbye to the anxiety with Grab’s Advance Booking for airport pickups, where you can pre-arrange your ride before boarding the plane (or even before you start packing).

Simply enter your flight details when booking, and the app will track any delays, adjusting your pickup time accordingly.

Advance Booking is now available at the following airports, with more launches planned for major cities in the coming months:

I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali

Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Jakarta

Yogyakarta International Airport

Juanda International Airport in Surabaya

Kuala Lumpur International Airport 1

Phuket International Airport

Seletar Airport in Singapore

5. Dine Out Discovery — a map of dining options & deals

Some people like to plan their itinerary down to the last detail, but if you prefer to be spontaneous when it comes to dining, Grab’s Dine Out Discovery has got you covered.

Whether you’re a traveller hunting for hidden gem cafes not yet on TikTok’s radar or a local foodie exploring a new neighbourhood, this feature makes it easy to find the best makan spots nearby, along with exclusive deals.

Filter by cuisine, ratings, price, or even walking distance to find exactly what you’re in the mood for. Then, tap on any restaurant to see detailed menus, hours, reviews, and available dine-out deals.

And if you’re heading to a mall, the map even shows you eateries across different floors for smoother navigation.

Dine Out Discovery is rolling out across all markets by May, with reservations launching in Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

New Grab features also help driver-partners & merchants

Anthony Tan, Group CEO and co-founder of Grab, explained that these new features demonstrate the company’s commitment to harnessing the latest technologies to create solutions that address real problems and serve the needs of everyday people.

As Grab enhances its customer experience, it also empowers merchants and driver-partners with intelligent tools to simplify daily tasks.

The AI Merchant Assistant offers small businesses tailored advice on growth, marketing, and operations, along with suggestions for menu updates, promotional strategies, and listing improvements.

Meanwhile, the AI Driver Companion provides real-time ride demand guidance and an AI-assisted voice tool for reporting road conditions, helping drivers stay efficient and navigate more effectively.

For more details on all the launches, visit the GrabX 2025 website here.

