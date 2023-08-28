GrabFood Saver Delivery Fees Are Up To 40% Cheaper, Save Money While Settling Meals

GrabFood Saver Lets You Spend Less On Your Food Delivery Fees

The time is 12.30pm. After leaving on the dot at noon, that’s how long it took for us to dabao cai png back to the office.

With only 30 minutes left, all we can do during lunch is eat. If only there were longer breaks, we could squeeze in some quality ‘me’ time, even if it’s just an extra five minutes.

For intrusive lunchtime thoughts like this, ordering in is the answer. But wait, don’t delivery fees cost S$5 or something? Maybe, but Grab has introduced a ‘Saver’ option, which saves you up to 40% on food delivery fees.

If this is news to you, let us walk you through it.

Save up to 40% on delivery fees with GrabFood Saver

Grab’s more affordable Saver option was launched to let users enjoy lower food delivery fees in exchange for a slightly extended delivery time.

Don’t worry. You won’t be waiting that much longer for your favourite dish to arrive — just an estimated 20 minutes more compared to standard delivery.

You can use that time to finish up more work or squeeze in some leisure time, like rewatching your favourite episodes of ‘Friends’ or ‘The Big Bang Theory’ for the nth time.

The wait will not be in vain as you save up to 40% off standard delivery fees, which makes for a pretty good trade-off, in our opinion.

Saver delivery is available for almost every merchant on the platform, so there’s a very high chance you’ll be able to use it on your favourite restaurant or cafe.

There are no extra subscription fees or promo codes involved to access this feature — just add all your items to your cart, select the Saver option at checkout, and you’re on your way to paying a lower delivery fee.

Of course, if you’re a GrabUnlimited subscriber, you can get up to S$3 off delivery, so if the Saver fee is S$3 or lower, delivery may even be free for you.

Wait a little, save on delivery fees

According to Grab, the Saver feature was introduced as one of the ways to address delivery price surges during peak mealtimes.

Most users would usually try to avoid ordering food delivery during peak hours due to the slight bump in delivery fees, but Saver can go a long way in alleviating the pinch.

Since there is an extra waiting time of around 20 minutes, you can either eat a bit later or plan ahead and order your meal earlier than usual.

Either way, that gets you as much as 40% off your delivery fee, making Grab’s Saver delivery a more affordable option to recommend to all your lunch kakis.

For more information on Saver delivery and how it works, check out the website here. You can also follow Grab on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.

Having a little more time for lunch breaks

Lunchtime is our favourite hour at work, and you’re not wrong for wanting to have a little more time to yourself on some days.

Thankfully, seeking convenience doesn’t necessarily have to come at a premium – you can easily strike a balance by knowing where to look and what to do.

In fact, the money you save can go towards other things like an extra portion of food, dessert or your favourite bubble tea, so take this as a sign to treat yourself. You’re welcome.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Grab Singapore.

Featured image by MS News.