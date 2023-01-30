GrabFood Delivery Rider Meets Friendly Golden Retriever, She Tries To Follow Him Home

Golden Retriever Greets GrabFood Delivery Rider & Tries To Follow Him

Delivering orders day after day can be a pretty taxing job for anybody. Occasionally, though, there will be wholesome moments that brighten our day.

Recently, a GrabFood delivery rider met a friendly golden retriever when delivering an order in Singapore.

The canine, named Hannah, greeted him happily and even attempted to follow him home.

GrabFood delivery rider meets golden retriever

On 25 Jan, GrabFood rider King Sharil.B posted a TikTok detailing his encounter.

The video starts with Sharil wishing a customer a happy Chinese New Year as he handed her the order. While he was passing her the food, Hannah bounded up to the entrance, wagging her tail.

Sharil then greeted her excitedly, pitching his voice at a high tone while saying,

Hello doggo, hello happy dog.

He petted the canine as it wagged its tail enthusiastically, running around him and hopping multiple times.

Despite her owner repeatedly calling Hannah back, she continued to cling to Sharil.

“You want to follow me?” he joked when she made no signs of returning to the apartment.

When the lift eventually arrived, Hannah entered it — evidently eager to follow Sharil, come what may.

Eventually, the owner helped to pull Hannah away, and she watched mournfully as Sharil left.

Netizens touched by adorable sight

Needless to say, the video was quite a hit with TikTok users.

Many expressed appreciation for the heartwarming sight, describing it as a pretty wholesome encounter.

Others commended Sharil on the way he lovingly handled Hannah.

His switching to a different tone when speaking with the canine hadn’t gone unnoticed.

Though most of us probably get the same way when greeted by a doggo as friendly as Hannah.

One commenter praised Sharil’s energy for his other TikTok content, saying that Hannah was lucky to have felt it firsthand.

Indeed, moments like these remind us of all the simple things in life that bring us joy.

Here’s hoping for more wholesome interactions with golden retrievers in the coming months of 2023.

Featured image adapted from King Sharil.B on TikTok.