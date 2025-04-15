S’porean households to receive S$500 in CDC vouchers from 13 May, more details to follow

All Singaporean households to receive S$500 in CDC Vouchers from 13 May 2025

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has announced that Singaporean households will each receive S$500 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) Vouchers from 13 May.

In a joint statement with the CDCs on Tuesday (15 April), the ministry said that households are set to receive a total of S$800 in CDC Vouchers for Financial Year 2025, with S$500 distributed in May and a further S$300 to follow in January 2026.

This support was unveiled by Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong during Budget 2025 in February, as part of the enhanced Assurance Package.

The upcoming tranches are in addition to the S$300 in CDC Vouchers that households have been able to claim since 3 January 2025.

Vouchers can be used at participating hawkers & supermarkets

Following the format of previous tranches, the S$500 in CDC Vouchers to be issued in May 2025 will be split evenly.

S$250 can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, with the remaining S$250 designated for spending at participating supermarkets.

The People’s Association (PA) and CDC will share more details on the May 2025 vouchers closer to the release date.

Information on the January 2026 tranche will also be announced in due course.

In their statement, MOF and the CDC also reminded the public to remain alert to scams when claiming Government payouts.

“Please note that you will never receive a request to disclose your bank log-in details, be asked to transfer money, or install mobile applications from unofficial app stores to claim the CDC Vouchers,” they cautioned.

“If members of public are unsure if something is a scam, they should call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.”

Over 1.28 million households claim January 2025 CDC vouchers

More than 1.28 million Singaporean households have already claimed their CDC Vouchers from the January 2025 disbursement, according to a Facebook post by Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Low Yen Ling.

This represents approximately 97% of the 1.33 million households nationwide.

Ms Low, who also serves as Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, shared that over S$142 million has been spent at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, while S$157 million was spent at participating supermarkets.

“The CDC Vouchers Scheme will continue to support households and boost heartland businesses by encouraging spending at participating hawkers and heartland merchants,” she wrote.

“The wide network of participating businesses also ensures that Singaporeans have convenient access to essential goods and services.”

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.