Goal! Score free food & play games at UEFA Euro 2024 watch party at Kallang Wave Mall

Get ready to kick off UEFA Euro 2024 fever at Bar Soccer in Kallang Wave Mall

If you’re into football, we bet you’re all hyped up for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship, which kicks off in Germany today (14 June).

But why settle for watching at home alone when you can catch all the action live while enjoying fantastic food, thrilling games, and good company?

We’re talking about the watch party that EA SPORTS FC is throwing for the Hungary vs Switzerland match at Bar Soccer in Kallang Wave Mall on Saturday (15 June).

Whether you bleed your team’s colours or just want a fun night out, this is your chance to soak up the electrifying atmosphere that could almost rival being in the stadium itself.

Psst — we hear there are cool freebies and prizes up for grabs. So lace up your boots and read on for more.

Compete in Pub Quiz & showmatches to win attractive prizes

When you arrive at Bar Soccer, you’ll be greeted with an EA SPORTS FC swag pack consisting of a trendy pouch, sleek water bottle, and handy phone stand — perfect for flaunting your love for the beautiful game.

From 7pm to 9pm, get ready to flex your football knowledge as you dribble through an exhilarating Pub Quiz, where you’ll compete head-to-head to win S$175 worth of prizes and prove you’re the ultimate trivia master of the pitch.

Here’s a breakdown of the loot:

First place — S$100 EA gift card

Second place — S$50 EA gift card

Third place — S$25 EA gift card

Of course, it wouldn’t be an EA SPORTS FC event without some games.

While sharing the field with soccer greats like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé might seem like a distant dream, you can experience the thrill through EA SPORTS FC 24 and EA SPORTS FC Mobile, two simulation video games that are sure to get your adrenaline pumping.

There are S$150 worth of gift cards — the amount can also be added to your EA wallet — awaiting both winners and participants, so gather your squad and gear up for greatness.

In addition, the watch party will be your chance to jump into the newest gaming sensation, EA SPORTS FC Tactical.

From defence to offence and beyond, this dynamic turn-based game lets you control every aspect of the match, making you feel as if you were right there in the heart of the action.

Cheer on the Hungary vs Switzerland match with free food & drinks

After all the fun and literal games, gather around for the main event everyone’s been waiting for — the live UEFA Euro 2024 showdown between Hungary and Switzerland.

From 9pm to 11pm, cheer for your favourite team and soak in the electric atmosphere with your fellow football kakis as you watch stars like Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka battle it out for a shot at the final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on 14 July.

While you’re there, indulge in a complimentary selection of refreshing beverages and mouthwatering snacks.

Whether you’re craving a crisp cold beer, a zesty soft drink, or savoury appetisers like chicken wings and potato wedges, Bar Soccer’s got you covered like a goalie guarding the net.

Limited spots available at UEFA Euro 2024 watch party

If just reading all this is giving you an adrenaline rush already, don’t wait another second — head over to the registration link now to secure your tickets for EA SPORTS FC’s UEFA Euro 2024 watch party.

You might want to hurry as this exclusive event is limited to just 100 attendees.

No purchase is required, but do note that you’ll just have to be at least 18 years old to register.

And with that, here’s how to make your way to Bar Soccer:



Bar Soccer at Kallang Wave Mall

Address: 1 Stadium Place, #01-13/K5, Singapore 397628

Event timing: 7pm – 12am

Nearest MRT station: Stadium

For more information on EA SPORTS FC and its games, stay connected by following its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Football isn’t just a game — it’s a universal language that brings people together, whether they’re roaring in the stands or toasting to their favourite team in a bar.

So grab your jersey and look forward to an evening packed with laughter, memories, and maybe just a hint of friendly competition. After all, in football, the most important thing is to have fun.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with EA SPORTS FC.

Featured image adapted from Bar Soccer on Facebook and UEFA.com.