Elderly woman in Taiwan crashes car while driving husband to hospital, he dies from serious injuries

Elderly woman crashes car while driving husband to hospital

A 77-year-old woman surnamed Wu crashed her car while driving her husband to the hospital in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Monday (14 Apr).

According to ETtoday, her 79-year-old husband, surnamed Cai, began experiencing heart-related issues at around noon, prompting her to take him to the hospital along with their 41-year-old Indonesian caregiver named Linda.

However, on the way to the hospital, Ms Wu lost control of the car and hit a roadside guardrail, causing the vehicle to overturn and trapping them inside.

Elderly man found with no vital signs at the scene

When police and paramedics arrived, they found Mr Cai in the passenger’s seat with no vital signs.

They rushed him to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, but he was pronounced dead due to serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Ms Wu suffered minor wounds and bruises in her limbs, while the caregiver was uninjured.

Elderly woman crashes car due to panic

Authorities conducted an alcohol test on Ms Wu, which came out negative.

It is suspected that the elderly woman had panicked, causing her to lose control of the car.

However, police will review surveillance cameras to clarify the cause of the accident and identify who was responsible.

