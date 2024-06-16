Upcoming Marsiling BTO project to be completed in under 3 years, 790 units launch in June

Upcoming Marsiling BTO project to be completed in under 3 years

Aspiring homeowners can get a chance to own a home in less than three years with anupcoming Built-To-Order (BTO) project, Marsiling Peak I.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) made the announcement on Facebook on Sunday (16 June).

This project will make up 791 units out of the 1,352 BTO flats in this year’s first batch of new public flats available in June.

The remaining BTO flats will be part of Tampines GreenTopaz, which also has a waiting time of about three years.

Marsiling Peak I & Tampines GreenTopaz to launch in June

The upcoming Marsiling BTO project will be bounded by Marsiling Lane and Admiralty Road, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA). It will consist of three residential blocks between 31 and 35 storeys high.

HDB added that the flats will be oriented to offer vantage views of the nearby parks, the Straits of Johor, and views of the central courtyard within the precinct.

The project will also be located close to parks, malls, and other amenities.

Meanwhile, the other project, Tampines GreenTopaz, will have 561 flats and a waiting time of three years and one month.

Both projects will offer a range of flat types from 2-room Flexi to 5-room flats, according to HDB.

Additionally, at least 95 percent of the 4-room and 5-room flats are set aside for first-timer families, providing a better chance for them to secure a flat.

HDB promises Shorter Waiting Time flats

Shorter Waiting Time (SWT) flats are units with a wait time of under three years, such as the Marsiling BTO project.

Last year, HDB pledged to launch 2,000 to 3,000 SWT flats per year by 2025.

HDB has brought the target forward by a year, working closely with other agencies and construction partners to expedite the process, according to CNA.

In addition to the June 1,352 BTO flats, HDB will also offer over 2,000 more flats in October.

Also read: HDB issues S$300 monthly rental vouchers to families waiting for BTO flats to be completed

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from HDB.