Thailand arrests US professor over alleged blurb insulting monarchy on S’pore institute website

In a move that has raised concerns in the United States (US), Thailand has arrested an American professor over a blurb attributed to him on the website of a Singaporean institute, which allegedly insulted the Thai monarchy.

According to the Bangkok Post, a Thai court issued an arrest warrant for Paul Chambers last Monday (31 March).

Denies writing or publishing blurb

Dr Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok who has lived in Thailand since 1993, holds a doctorate in political science from Northern Illinois University.

He is known for his expertise in civil-military relations and democracy in Asia.

On Tuesday (8 April), Dr Chambers and his wife voluntarily reported to a local police station, where he was formally charged in the presence of his lawyer and US Consulate officials.

Dr Chambers was denied bail. His lawyer indicated that another request for bail would be submitted, citing the professor’s medical condition.

The charges stem from an allegedly defamatory blurb on the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute website about a 2024 webinar on Thailand’s military reshuffles.

Dr Chambers has denied writing or publishing the blurb in question.

ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute concerned over arrest

In response to queries from MS News, the ISEAS — Yusof Ishak Institute expressed concern over the arrest of Dr Chambers.

“Dr Chambers is a very established academic and has been a Visiting Fellow under the Institute’s Thailand Studies Programme since 2021,” said the spokesperson.

“As a research centre dedicated to the objective analysis of Southeast Asia, ISEAS values Dr Chambers’ contributions.”

However, due to the ongoing legal proceedings, the institute has opted not to comment further on the matter.

“We will, nevertheless, continue to monitor developments closely,” they added.

US government alarmed by charges

According to CNN, the US Department of State has expressed being “alarmed” by the charges.

“We are in communication with Thai authorities regarding this case,” a spokesperson said.

BBC reports that Dr Chambers faces up to 15 years in prison for each count of lese-majeste.

While it is rare for foreigners to be charged with royal defamation, there have been precedents.

In 2011, a Thai-born American was convicted of lese-majeste for posting a link to a translation of a banned book he was working on.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, but later received a royal pardon.

In recent years, the lese-majeste law has become a polarising issue in Thailand.

While the government sees it as essential for protecting the monarchy, many critics argue it has been used to stifle free speech.

