Single Mother In Japan Dismembered By Alleged Lover, Body Parts Found On His Balcony

Single Mother Dismembered In Japan, Suspect Arrested

In the wake of the gruesome Abby Choi murder, another woman has tragically suffered a similar fate, this time in Numazu, a city in Shizuoka, Japan.

Police found the dismembered body parts of 33-year-old Ayumi Ito on the balcony of the suspect’s home and in his car.

The suspect, 31-year-old Yuki Tsuchiya, confessed to the crime following an arrest.

Suspect confessed to the crime

According to Fuji News Network (FNN), the suspect presumably committed the act on Tuesday (21 Feb).

Local authorities arrested him two days later on Thursday (23 Feb).

Public broadcaster NHK reported that the suspect confessed to hitting Ms Ito’s head while in her car. He also admitted to strangling her with a cord.

Following this, he brought her body to his home and proceeded to dismember it.

Victim was bludgeoned, strangled & mutilated

Based on the judicial autopsy report reported by FNN, the victim passed away due to head trauma and strangulation.

They observed that the victim had been hit in the head with a blunt object and suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage.

After dismembering the victim, the suspect left her body parts on his balcony at home and in his car.

Speaking to NHK, Mr Tsuchiya’s neighbour said they reportedly heard “rattling or banging noises” on Monday (20 Feb) or Tuesday (21 Feb) night.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Mr Tsuchiya lived in the home with his wife, two children, and his elderly father.

The pair were allegedly lovers

ST also reported that the pair were allegedly having an affair before the murder.

While Ms Ito was a single mother, Mr Tsuchiya is married with two children.

It is believed the two of them met in 2022. At that time, they were both a part of a committee dedicated to improving the Shizuoka prefecture.

The victim reportedly lived in Iwata city, which is a two-hour drive from the suspect’s home.

Single mother dismembered, police investigating motives

Although police have found the victim’s body and arrested the suspect, investigations are still ongoing.

We hope that the victim’s family will be able to find closure soon.

