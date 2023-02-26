Head Of Hong Kong Model Abby Choi Found In Soup Pot, Some Ribs Also Uncovered

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Head Of Abby Choi Found In Pot Filled To The Brim With Soup & Meat

When the remains of Hong Kong model Abby Choi were found dismembered and cooked, the news unsurprisingly caused a storm in Asia.

While some body parts belonging to the 28-year-old were found at the time, her head was missing.

Her head has now finally been found — inside a big soup pot.

Some of her missing ribs were also uncovered.

Head of Abby Choi found on 26 Feb

The gruesome discovery was made on Sunday (26 Feb), some two days after the rest of Choi’s body was found, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Two large soup pots were retrieved on Friday (24 Feb) from a house in Tai Po Village.

That was the same house where Choi’s other body parts were found that day, including two legs inside a refrigerator.

However, the contents of the soup pots couldn’t be examined until they were brought to a mortuary on Saturday (25 Feb).

Soup pots filled to the brim

The soup pots were filled almost to the brim with soup and minced meat thought to be human tissue, according to HK01.

When forensic experts examined the contents, they found Choi’s head.

Upon initial inspection, it appeared to be almost intact.

However, it seemed that somebody may have tried to smash it.

Some of Choi’s ribs were also found, stored with the head at the mortuary.

The police are continuing their search for more missing parts of her body, including her hands and torso.

Choi’s former in-laws charged

Choi’s former in-laws have been charged in connection with her death.

Her former father-in-law, 65, and brother-in-law, 31, have been charged with murder.

Her former mother-in-law, 63, was charged with perverting the course of justice.

All three were arrested on Friday and will be brought to court on Monday.

Ex-husband arrested, undergoing questioning

Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi, 28, was also arrested at Tung Chung waterfront on Saturday.

He was allegedly waiting there for a speedboat to flee the city illegally.

Kwong is still being held for questioning.

Choi’s two children are being taken care of by her mother.

Featured image adapted from HK01 and @xxabbyc on Instagram.