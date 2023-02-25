Hong Kong Model Abby Choi’s Body Found Dismembered & Cooked, Police Hunting Down Ex-Husband

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Body Of Hong Kong Model Abby Choi Found Dismembered & Cooked On 24 Feb

Disturbing news emerged from Hong Kong on Friday (24 Feb) after the body of 28-year-old model Abby Choi was found dismembered and cooked.

The gruesome murder was reportedly linked to a financial dispute over HK$100 million (S$17.2 million).

The police are still hunting down Choi’s ex-husband, but have reportedly arrested his brother and parents.

Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s legs found in refrigerator

According to 9 News, Hong Kong police broke into a village house in the Tai Po suburb on Friday (24 Feb) afternoon.

Choi’s former father-in-law had reportedly started renting the property a few weeks before, reports Sky News.

There, Hong Kong police reportedly found Choi’s dismembered and cooked legs in a refrigerator.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that the police also found a meat grinder, an electric saw, as well as soup pots with human tissue.

Later at night, the police reportedly towed away a white seven-seater vehicle from the property.

As of Friday (24 Feb), Choi’s head, torso, and hands have yet to be found.

Abby Choi last seen on 21 Feb afternoon

According to The Standard (HK), Choi was last seen at about 2.15pm on Tuesday (21 Feb) in a white outfit.

Hong Kong news site HK01 has also released pictures apparently showing Choi in attire matching the above description.

SCMP reports that Choi’s former brother-in-law had picked her up from her home and was meant to pick up the daughter Choi had with her ex-husband.

However, Choi ended up not collecting the child and was soon reported missing.

Choi reportedly had two children — a son and a daughter– with her ex-husband.

In 2016, she married her current husband, the son of the founder of Tam Jai International — a restaurant chain with outlets across Asia, including in Singapore.

Choi, a fashion icon, has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram. She recently appeared on the cover of L’Officiel Monaco, a fashion and luxury magazine.

Murder apparently linked to financial dispute over HK$100 million

Speaking to the press on Friday (25 Feb), Superintendant Alan Chung described the murder as “premeditated” and “well-planned”.

He added that the ground floor of the Tai Po property was carefully prepared for the purpose of cutting up a body.

The interior of the house was reportedly empty, with just a couch and table inside. The walls of the house were also reportedly covered with a “sail”.

After receiving a missing persons report on Tuesday (21 Feb), the police contacted Choi’s former brother and parents-in-law.

However, the three individuals allegedly made “false and misleading statements” to the police, hindering their investigations,

They created plenty of lies and smokescreens to mislead us.

The police have since arrested the three individuals. Meanwhile, Choi’s ex-husband remains at large and is the focus of a citywide manhunt.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Choi’s murder is linked to a dispute over HK$100 million (S$17.2 million).

She had reportedly been providing financial support to her ex-husband and his family members. Choi was also allegedly the subject of extortion from some of her ex-husband’s relatives.

Our condolences go out to Choi’s loved ones during this difficult time. We hope the Hong Kong police will get to the bottom of this case soon to give the deceased’s family some semblance of closure.

