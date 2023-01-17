Headless & Dismembered Body Found Along M’sia North-South Expressway, Investigations Ongoing

Headless & Limbless Body Found On Malaysian Highway, Police Treating Case As Murder

On Tuesday (17 Jan), a headless, dismembered body was found along the North-South Expressway in Malaysia, near the Rawang Selatan exit.

Body parts, including a chopped-up torso, were found inside a black suitcase and on the side of the road.

Details about the victim’s gender and identity are currently unclear.

Police are treating the case as a murder. Offenders, if found guilty, will be sentenced to death.

Headless & limbless body found along North-South Expressway

Police told Berita Harian that passers-by spotted the bag at around 11.45am and called them.

They found the torso on the roadside as well as a suitcase, which contained more body parts.

However, the head, arms, and legs are missing, so police are still unable to identify the body. There were no identification documents either.

The victim does not appear to have had a BCG injection, which suggests that he or she may have been a foreigner.

In Malaysia, BCG vaccinations are given to all children at birth.

Police investigating under Section 302 of Penal Code

The case is being treated as murder under Section 302 of Malaysia’s Penal Code.

According to Section 302, the offence of murder is punishable by death.

The forensic team and K9 unit are conducting further investigations.