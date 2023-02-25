Hong Kong Model Abby Choi’s Ex-Husband Arrested, Was Allegedly Waiting For Speedboat To Flee

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Ex-Husband Of HK Model Abby Choi Arrested On 25 Feb At Tung Chung Waterfront

Earlier today, news that police found the body of Hong Kong (HK) Model Abby Choi in a gruesome state shook the world.

Reports linked her death to her ex-husband who, when the news first surfaced, was still on the run.

But hours later, the manhunt seemed to have come to an end as fresh reports confirmed that HK police have arrested him at Tung Chung waterfront.

He was allegedly waiting for a speedboat to flee the city illegally.

Police search for Abby Choi’s remaining body parts in cemetery

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Abby Choi’s murder was believed to have been the plan of her former father-in-law, who’s an ex-police officer.

Police first found the deceased’s body parts on Friday (24 Feb) in a ground-floor flat of a three-storey house in Tai Po.

While some of her body parts were found in a refrigerator at the residence, police are still looking for her head, torso and hands.

To aid them in their search, the authorities have deployed an elite Special Duties unit to carry out an underwater search at a catchment area in Tsung Kwan O cemetery, stated The Straits Times (ST).

Another 100 officers including personnel from the Police Tactical Unit also searched the vicinity of the cemetery, located on the slopes of Yau Tong and Tsung Kwan O.

Forty minutes after the first search, police divers are starting their third and final underwater search of the day. The final pool was around waist-deep for the divers. Each search has taken around 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/IhUyX1MTCI — Jess Ma (@mwkjess) February 25, 2023

The police additionally deployed search dogs to detect traces of the deceased. They used two bags of Ms Choi’s belongings in hopes that the dogs can pick up her scent.

Sale of Kowloon property may be motivation behind murder

ST claims that initial police investigations show that Ms Choi had recently planned to sell a property that she had bought in her former father-in-law’s name.

The property, located in the exclusive Kadoorie hill neighbourhood in Ho Man Tin, is in an upmarket residential area in central Kowloon.

Although she had promised to resettle with her ex-family members, Ms Choi’s former father-in-law allegedly opposed her decision fiercely.

Reports believe that the disagreement may have been the main motivation behind the murder.

Even though Ms Choi had a current ‘husband’, she apparently had not registered her marriage with him yet.

In light of this factor, the two children she had with her ex-husband may possibly inherit her assets.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from HK 01 and @xxabbyc on Instagram.