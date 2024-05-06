Brothers in M’sia make a personalised baby seat for their cat to take it on road trips

Brothers make a DIY baby seat for their cat

Cats can spook and stress very easily, especially when they have to travel. That’s why two brothers in Malaysia decided to go all out for their cat and make a personalised DIY baby seat so that it can feel comfortable when they go on road trips.

Their final result was an adorable success.

Measuring the cat to make the seat

In the viral TikTok, the twin brothers stepped up to the challenge of making sure their road trip is stress-free for their cat by making a personalised baby seat complete with all the bells and whistles.

They began by measuring their cat on a piece of cardboard that they’d use to shape the seat.

While the well-behaved kitty was a willing participant, it certainly must’ve been a challenge to accurately measure its size as the cat stretched and rolled around in its natural boxy habitat.

Once the general shape was complete, the brothers started working on making the seat as comfy as possible. This meant stuffing the seat with foam and overlaying it with good quality leather that you’d expect to find from a luxury vehicle.

To ensure the best safety, the final feature added to the seat was the seatbelts.

A DIY project filled with love

This personalised baby seat was designed and made from the ground up just for their cat. And from the clips, their cat seemed to appreciate it too.

The viral TikTok shows the cat sitting majestically atop the seat all relaxed and even letting out a few yawns. Mission accomplished.

The well-behaved kitty rewarded its loyal humans with a few playful bites before they set off on their road trip.

Featured image adapted from @aminxabid on TikTok.