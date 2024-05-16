Thai teenager visiting pregnant girlfriend made to strip as punishment after he was found smoking in hospital

Thai teenager beaten & made to strip as punishment for smoking in hospital

A hospital chief punishing a teenager by beating him and making him strip as punishment for smoking in a hospital has become a topic of controversy in Thailand.

The teen was visiting his girlfriend who was experiencing complications during her pregnancy.

Since then, the teen’s lawyer has filed a police complaint against the hospital chief.

However, in a shocking twist, the teen was found to be in possession of heroin.

Teenager beaten and stripped for smoking in hospital

On 13 May, the 14-year-old boy had gone to visit his pregnant girlfriend at Mongkutwattana Hospital. The girl, whose age is unspecified, was reportedly experiencing complications during her pregnancy.

During his visit, the teen snuck into the 1st floor restroom for a smoke. He was caught by hospital authorities who then proceeded to fine him ฿5,000 (~S$185), according to Thairath.

However, the teen did not possess that amount of money on him, so hospital authorities seized his mobile phone.

Notified by hospital authorities, the hospital chief came to personally discipline the boy. The chief hit the teen 3-4 times and kicked him once, before ordering him to strip down and leave the hospital.

Hospital chief admits to using violence

The hospital chief, Maj. Gen. Rienthong Nanna has admitted to using violence in an attempt to discipline the teen. According to Prachatai, he is a known right-wing royalist in Thailand

As reported by Thai Enquirer, the hospital chief had asserted that he was ready to face potential charges and that his actions were justified.

“This hospital is a hooligan-free zone,” he said, claiming that the teen had returned later on with 6-7 motorbike riders to make threats outside the hospital. The teen has denied these claims.

He also said that the teen’s mobile phone and clothes can be retrieved from the hospital at any time.

After the media frenzy surrounding the incident, he is considering increasing the smoking fine from ฿5,000 to ฿500,000 (~S$18,500).

Teen filed police complaint against hospital but was later found in possession of heroin

The teen’s lawyer told Thai media that they’ve filed a police complaint against the hospital chief. They are looking at multiple possible charges, including assault, embezzlement, extortion, and illegal detention.

The teen’s mother has publicly apologised for her son’s behaviour but will seek to pursue legal repercussions for the violence against him.

However, she made a shocking discovery when she went to retrieve her son’s belongings at the hospital.

According to ThaiPBS, a plastic bag with white powder was found while sorting the teen’s belongings.

The mother instantly called her son who admitted that the powder was heroin, but that it was his first time buying it. Learning this, local police seized his belongings.

According to Thairath, the teen showed up at the station late afternoon on 15 May to make an official statement, admitting that he had bought heroin. He had reportedly bought the drugs for only ฿50 (~S$1.85).

