Several people caught by NEA officers & fined for smoking illegally outside People’s Park Food Centre

Individuals fined for smoking illegally on People’s Park Food Centre walkway

Several people were recently caught smoking on the walkway outside People’s Park Food Centre in Chinatown.

As a result, the National Environment Agency (NEA) fined them for the offence.

Those working nearby had also complained about the smokers damaging rubbish bins in the area.

At least 5 men fined for smoking illegally in Chinatown

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened at about 2pm on Sunday (7 April).

A reader told the Chinese paper that NEA enforcement officers caught and fined five or six men for smoking in a prohibited area near People’s Park Food Centre.

When reporters visited the scene, they noticed that the space in question was between F&B stalls at People’s Park Food Centre and People’s Park Complex.

Diners would often smoke in the open-air area after eating or drinking.

Mr Dai Qin (name transliterated from Chinese), an employee at one of the F&B stalls, said that at that time, the smokers were standing near the tables outside the stall.

Because it might have been too hot, they ended up moving closer to People’s Park Complex.

It turned out to be a big mistake.

Several NEA enforcement officers happened to be standing just a few metres away and promptly took action after noticing the errant smokers.

NEA guidelines state that smoking is prohibited within five metres of entrances and exits to commercial buildings.

Lighting up is also not allowed in all areas of non-air-conditioned food shops, such as hawker centres.

Also damaged rubbish bins with cigarettes

Mr Dai added that smokers would frequently extinguish their cigarettes on the lids of the two large rubbish bins near his stall.

This has resulted in damage to the bins, necessitating multiple replacements.

“We just replaced the bins a month ago and they’re already in such terrible condition,” he sighed.

Individuals caught smoking in prohibited places are liable to pay a composition of S$200, according to NEA.

If they are convicted in court, they may be fined up to S$1,000.

