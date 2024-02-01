Orchard Road No Smoking Zone Expanded To Include Somerset Skate Park From 1 Feb

Public Prohibited From Smoking At Somerset Skate Park From 1 Feb

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has expanded the boundary of the Orchard Road No Smoking Zone (ORNSZ) with effect from today (1 Feb).

The No Smoking Zone (NSZ) now includes an area sandwiched between Exeter and Killiney Road, near Somerset MRT Station.

From now till 31 Mar, smokers caught outside the new designated smoking area (DSA) in the area will receive a verbal warning.

Those caught from 1 Apr will face enforcement action.

Orchard Road No Smoking Zone to include Somerset Skate Park & surrounding areas

NEA announced the expanded ORNSZ on Thursday (1 Feb) via a notice on their website.

From 1 Feb, the ORNSZ will comprise Somerset Skate Park as well as its surrounding area.

The new demarcated area is located along Exeter and Killiney Road.

NEA has also set up a DSA near Exit A of Somerset MRT Station, indicated by the white triangle in the map above.

To help smokers get accustomed to the new area, NEA will take an “advisory approach” from now till 31 Mar.

During this period, those caught smoking outside the DSA at the new adjusted area will receive verbal warnings.

However, smokers who continue to flout the law despite prior warnings may face a fine of up to S$1,000.

From 1 Apr, those who continue to smoke outside DSAs will face enforcement action.

Initiative implemented to reduce 2nd-hand smoke exposure for non-smokers

Public areas within the Orchard Road precinct have been designated as a NSZ since 1 Jan 2019.

As the name suggests, smokers are not allowed to light up within the NSZ, apart from at DSAs.

The move was implemented with the hope of reducing second-hand tobacco smoke exposure to non-smokers.

At the same time, smokers can still smoke in designated areas located away from the crowded areas of Orchard Road.

