Cat dangles from building in M’sia, falls & misses safety net held by rescuers

Authorities try to rescue cat dangling from building in Malaysia

A clip of a failed cat rescue in Malaysia has gone viral on TikTok.

The video shows Malaysian authorities mounting a daring rescue attempt of a cat dangling from a building.

The cat’s rescuers had set up a safety net before slowly attempting to nudge the cat off the awning.

However, the mission did not turn out the way they intended.

Cat dangles from awning as authorities attempt its rescue

In a TikTok video by @vsaif848, authorities in Malaysia can be seen mounting a rescue for a cat.

The 28-second clip was uploaded on 4 May, though it is unclear when the recorded incident occurred.

In the video, the feline helplessly clings on to the awning with its two front paws.

Meanwhile, three men can be seen holding a safety net below the cat to ensure it has a safe spot to land.

At the same time, an officer on nearby ladder worked on nudging the cat off the awning using a long pole.

Cat misses safety net but lands on all fours

After a few seconds, the cat made the leap of faith but in an unfortunate twist, the falling feline missed the safety net entirely.

Miraculously, the cat had turned its body mid-fall, landing on all four feet before speeding away from the scene.

The clip has generated over 39,000 comments since its upload.

Many lamented the skills of the rescuers, with one commenter bemoaning the inexperience of firemen today.

Other TikTokers chose to see the lighter side of the story, with one joking that the lucky feline still has eight lives left.

