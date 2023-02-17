Oyen Cat Stuck On M’sia Condo Ledge After Wandering Outside, Firefighters Rescue Feline

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Oyen Cat Gets Stuck On Condo Ledge In Malaysia

With their flexible bodies, felines are well-known for their agility, which allows them to climb and reach high places effortlessly.

For one woman in Malaysia, her cat’s curiosity led to a bit of a scare when he got stuck on a ledge.

As a result, she had to call firefighters for assistance, who managed to rescue him successfully.

Oyen house cat stuck on condo ledge

On Tuesday (14 Feb), user @pmqq shared a TikTok video of her oyen – or ginger – cat, who found himself stuck on the ledge of a condo.

@pmqq Fanta jumped out of the window & somehow ninja his way to the other side. He didn’t know how to come back, so had to call abang bomba to rescue him 🥲 Grateful to these firefighters from Jinjang Fire and Rescue Station 🧑🏽‍🚒#abangbomba #cattok ♬ Dumb Ways to Die – Tangerine Kitty

In the caption, the OP explained that her cat, Fanta, had jumped out the window and “somehow ninja(ed) his way to the other side”.

The clip shows Fanta sitting calmly on the ledge, seemingly unaware of the precarious situation he was in.

At one point, Fanta made his way to a corner of the ledge and settled down while the rescue team figured out a way to help him.

Firefighters successfully rescue Fanta

Finally, the firefighters were ready to commence their rescue operation.

Donning helmets and harnesses, they cautiously climbed out of the window, treading on the narrow ledges in an effort to get to Fanta.

Despite all the fuss and the potential danger he was in, Fanta remained unfazed, staring at his rescuer as the man struggled to reach him.

Finally, the first firefighter managed to reach Fanta and grabbed him by the scruff of his neck.

Soon after, another firefighter climbed over with a cat carrier, in which they placed a displeased Fanta.

Rescue was considered a ‘government service’

In the comments, users applauded the rescuers for their bravery.

One user quipped that the firefighters risked their lives to save Fanta, but he nonchalantly watched as they did so.

Another asked if the OP had to pay a fee for calling the fire department.

She replied by explaining that the rescue was free as it was considered a “government service”.

Apart from that, she commended the firefighters for responding quickly as they had reached her house in less than 15 minutes.

Kudos to the firefighters for their quick response

The OP must have felt anxious after seeing Fanta in such a precarious situation.

Thankfully, the firefighters rescued him successfully — despite verbal objections from the furry little oyen.

We are glad that Fanta is safe and kudos to the firefighters for responding to the emergency quickly.

Featured image adapted from @pmqq on TikTok.