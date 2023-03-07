7th Suspect Linked To Abby Choi Murder Case Arrested, Was Reportedly Ex-Husband’s Friend

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Arrested In Abby Choi Murder Case Was Ex-Husband’s Friend

Due to its gruesome nature, the murder of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi has made headlines all around the world.

Police have arrested and identified six suspects in connection to the case, which includes her ex-husband and his family.

Recently, Mainland Chinese police arrested another woman linked to the case, making her the seventh suspect in the murder.

She was allegedly a friend of one of the suspects, who also happens to be Ms Choi’s ex-husband.

Woman arrested in Mainland China in Abby Choi murder case

According to The Standard, police arrested a woman on Tuesday (7 Mar) in connection with the socialite’s murder.

The suspect was reportedly a friend of Alex Kwong, Ms Choi’s ex-husband.

The Standard notes that she was arrested in Mainland China under the charge of assisting an offender.

Authorities will later turn her over to the Hong Kong Police Force for further investigations.

This makes her the seventh person to be arrested in the case so far. Previously, police arrested Ms Choi’s former husband, his parents and brother, and his father’s mistress.

Most recently, authorities apprehended a sixth suspect, a 41-year-old yacht rental employee named Lam.

He allegedly tried to help Ms Choi’s ex-husband flee Hong Kong by boat for a fee of HK$100,000 (S$17,000).

Body parts in village house confirmed to be Ms Choi’s

On Monday (6 Mar), South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that DNA tests confirmed that the body parts found in a Tai Po village house belonged to Ms Choi.

Police discovered her skull in a large soup pot and two legs in a refrigerator in the flat on 24 Feb.

Subsequently, they launched a three-day search for her remaining body parts at a landfill in Ta Kwu Ling.

However, they ceased search operations on 2 Mar after being unable to recover her arms and torso.

Besides that, police also stated that crime squad officers are still investigating other potential sites where the suspects could have dumped the rest of Ms Choi’s remains.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @xxabbyc on Instagram & HK01.