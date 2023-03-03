6th Suspect In Abby Choi Murder Case Arrested, Allegedly Helped Ex-Husband Flee Hong Kong

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Employee Of Yacht Rental Company Arrested In Abby Choi Murder Case

Recently, the disturbing news of the murder and dismemberment of Hong Kong (HK) socialite Abby Choi sent chills down spines across the world.

Thus far, authorities have identified five suspects including the victim’s former husband and in-laws.

Most recently, HK police arrested 41-year-old Mr Lam, a yacht rental company employee, in relation to the case.

He allegedly tried to help one of the suspects flee HK.

Yacht company employee arrested in Abby Choi murder case

The Straits Times (ST) reports that the police arrested Lam in Sheung Wan, HK, on the afternoon of 2 Mar.

According to HK01, Lam is the former assistant of famous singer and actor Ronald Cheng, although Cheng claims that Lam left him eight years ago and they have not been in contact since.

Lam allegedly tried to help one of the suspects in the case leave HK by water, for a fee of S$17,000 (HK$100,000).

The suspect in question is speculated to be Ms Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong.

Police arrested him at Tung Chung pier on Lantau Island with S$85,000 (HK$500,000) in cash and several luxury watches worth around S$690,000 (HK$4 million) in his possession after finding Ms Choi’s body at a village house.

This makes Mr Lam the sixth person to be arrested in relation to the case, after Kwong, Kwong’s brother, mother, father, and father’s mistress Ms Ng.

Police arrested Ng as she allegedly rented the first-floor apartment of the property. She was released on bail on Tuesday but is required to report to the police in late March.

Search for torso & arms in landfill ends

Police began operations to search for the remaining parts of Ms Choi’s body at a landfill in Ta Kwu Ling, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 28 Feb, after Ms Choi’s family identified her remains at a mortuary.

They reportedly had to locate two to three bags of garbage amidst roughly 4,000 tonnes of rubbish in the landfill.

On Thursday (2 Mar), HK newspaper The Standard reported that the three-day search had come to an end. Sadly, the police did not manage to locate Ms Choi’s torso or arms.

Police superintendent Alan Chung Nga-lun told reporters, “It is a shame that the search has ended and we didn’t find any new evidence.”

However, HK police have affirmed that they will not give up. Officers will continue seeking new leads and collecting evidence at the crime scene.

Exact time of death still unconfirmed

ST reported that the police also said on 2 Mar that the exact time of Ms Choi’s death is still being investigated.

She was allegedly attacked in the car driven by her ex-brother-in-law and then taken to the house while unconscious.

The police also mentioned in their briefing that the investigation has been difficult as the suspects are not cooperating.

However, they believe that Ms Choi’s former father-in-law is the mastermind behind the incident. The police also believe that property dispute is a potential motive for the murder.

