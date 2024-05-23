Man sings ‘Home’ passionately on SBS bus, passengers applaud him for patriotic performance

Man sings ‘Home’ on SBS bus, passengers applaud patriotic rendition

Even though National Day is still two months away, a Singaporean has already started demonstrating his patriotic spirit.

A man has been filmed singing his own rendition of Kit Chan’s ‘Home’ passionately on an SBS bus.

Mesmerised by his performance, other passengers applauded his singing, with some even joining in.

Netizens also commended the man for his heartfelt performance.

Sings ‘Home’ passionately on SBS Bus

On Thursday (23 May), a member of the Complaint Singapore Facebook page posted a video of the man’s patriotic performance.

The man can be seen in the standing area of the bus, holding onto the handrails and singing the first verse of ‘Home’.

He progressively gets louder, passionately singing the chorus of the famous tune while swaying back and forth.

A woman sitting near the man then joins in, harmonising with the performer.

The man’s performance ends after he sings the chorus, and the passengers on the bus erupt in applause.

“Not bad bro,” the woman exclaims as she high-fives her singing counterpart.

They both then shake hands, after which the clip ends.

Some viewers have speculated that the man resembled a local actor, hence the performance could be part of an act.

Netizens admire performance

After watching the video, some Facebook commenters wished other passengers joined in on the singing.

However, others said the man was being a “nuisance” in public.

Overall, many netizens were impressed by the man’s patriotic performance.

