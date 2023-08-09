Boy Gets Patriotic Haircut For S’pore’s National Day, Netizens Say He Should Be President

Boy Also Got Similar National Day Haircut Last Year, Netizens Say It’s Cute

On National Day, Singaporeans planning to go for the National Day Parade might decide to dress in red or smear body paint or removable stickers on their body.

However, one boy in Singapore has taken patriotism to the next level with a haircut for the occasion.

More than one netizen has said that he should be president.

Boy has new haircut for National Day

In a TikTok video posted on 5 Aug, the boy is seen heading to kindergarten with what the caption describes as a “new hairstyle for NDP 2023”.

From the back, it’s apparent that his hair spells out “I ♥ SG”.

As he turns his head, we can see that the haircut has been specifically tailored for this year’s 58th birthday celebrations, and the full message is “I ♥ SG 58”.

Another TikTok video posted on Tuesday (8 Aug) shows the boy proudly sporting the hairstyle again to the strains of “The Road Ahead” (NDP 2021’s theme song, curiously enough).

While some might feel self-conscious over such a display, the boy seemed unperturbed, even happily waving goodbye to his parent.

Netizens laud boy’s haircut

The second video has gone viral, with more than 246,200 views currently.

Quite a few netizens lauded the boy’s haircut, with some saying it was cute.

Some netizens, tongues firmly in check, suggested that the boy should be voted in as president.

Even our national broadsheet The Straits Times (ST) seemed touched by the gesture, commenting with a crying emoji.

However, one commenter wasn’t too enamoured by the haircut, saying they won’t do it “even to save Singapore”.

Boy also got haircut last National Day

This isn’t the first time the boy has got a similar haircut for National Day.

Last year, his hair was cut in the same fashion, just that the message was “I ♥ SG 57” instead.

In fact, such expressive haircuts seem to be his thing. A browse through the TikTok account shows many videos of him sporting different haircuts.

One of them was an auspicious “福” (prosperity).

He also had a “2023” design in the lead up to the New Year.

Though the quirky haircuts may be more of his parents’ idea, we salute the boy for being game enough to stand out from the crowd with his eye-catching hairdos.

MS News wishes all our Singaporeans readers a happy National Day.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @yaowenkai_sg on TikTok and TikTok.