‘An inch closer & it would’ve been me’: Van driver in Tampines accident says he’s lucky to survive

Van driver was on good terms with woman who died in Tampines accident

A 64-year-old van driver who was involved in the fatal road accident in Tampines on Monday (22 April) has said he survived due to pure luck.

If it had happened an inch closer, he would have perished in the multi-vehicle pile-up, he added.

However, he mourned the loss of his 57-year-old colleague who died as they were on good terms.

Van driver was on the way to work when he met with Tampines accident

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News at home on Friday (26 April), Mr Chia Tong Chai said he was driving to work when the accident occurred at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4.

The van he was driving belonged to the pest control firm he worked for, First Choice Pest Specialist in Tampines.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident circulated online show a van with the company’s name on its side having sustained significant damage.

According to court reports, a car driven by 42-year-old Muhammad Syafie Ismail allegedly beat the red light and collided with a Honda Stream.

Due to the force of the impact, the Honda Stream spun around and crashed into the pest control van, then overturned. The van then hit a minibus.

Van driver checked on colleagues after Tampines accident

Immediately after the crash, Mr Chia’s mind went blank, he said.

When he came to his senses, his arm was in intense pain, but he didn’t care and went to check on his two colleagues who were passengers in the van.

One of them was Ms Norzihan Juwahib, 57, who was by then already unconscious. She had been sitting in the back seat.

Unfortunately, Ms Norzihan succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Van driver suffers bruises & fracture

Mr Chia ended up suffering from bruising and a hairline fracture on his right arm, requiring him to wear a sling.

He was hospitalised for one night, and is unable to raise his right arm fully, which makes it difficult to dress himself, he said.

Doctors have advised him not to make big movements and gave him three weeks of medical leave.

However, it could have been worse. Recalling the incident still makes him fearful, he added:

A inch closer and it would’ve been me. It was due to luck that I survived.

His other colleague felt soreness in his left arm and leg and was given three days’ medical leave.

He sent deceased to & from work almost every day

On Ms Norzihan, Mr Chai lamented her death as they had a good relationship.

In fact, he sent her to and from work almost every day, he said.

That was the case on Monday, but they didn’t expect to meet an accident, he added.

She was laid to rest at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on Tuesday (23 April), one plot away from 17-year-old Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, the other victim of the accident.

Her brother told 8world News that Ms Norzihan, the eldest of six siblings, had fulfilled her dream of owning her own place three months ago.

She also assumed full responsibility for taking care of their 78-year-old mother, who was devastated upon learning of her death, which came within a year of her husband and other daughter’s passing.

Syafie was charged in court on Wednesday (25 April) with four charges relating to dangerous driving and not stopping after an accident, all of which fall under the Road Traffic Act.

His driving licence had already been suspended with immediate effect after the accident.

Also read: Alleged Mercedes driver accused of challenging black Saab before Tampines accident shares perspective of incident

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and XiaoHongShu via SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.