Alleged Mercedes driver accused of challenging black Saab before Tampines accident shares perspective of incident

Alleged Mercedes driver posts statement clarifying involvement in multi-vehicle accident in Tampines

A Reddit user claiming to be the Mercedes driver, who allegedly challenged a black Saab before a fatal traffic accident in Tampines, has spoken up about their alleged involvement.

In the statement, the Redditor claimed their intention for accelerating — therefore making it harder for the Saab driver to overtake — was to convince the latter to slow down.

Even though the accident wasn’t directly caused by their actions, the alleged Mercedes driver claimed they had a guilty conscience.

Alleged Mercedes driver said they wanted Saab driver to slow down

In the now-deleted statement, the OP acknowledged that he sped up when the Saab tried overtaking them. However, they claimed that the intention behind the move was to convince the Saab driver to slow down.

“Little did I know that he would attempt to forcibly edge me off the road, sideswiping my vehicle and forced me to mount a kerb”, the OP said.

The OP also denied allegations that they were trying to race the Saab driver.

“I had always been a safe driver and these two incidents were out of the norm circumstances,” the OP said.

The second incident that the OP referenced involved them tailgating a motorcycle as they were exiting PIE near Tampines.

Defending their actions, the Mercedes driver claimed they were rushing to attend an emergency. They added that the motorcyclist did not give way despite them sounding their horn.

However, the OP described both incidents as “out of the norm circumstances” and claimed that he tries their “absolute hardest to be a genuinely nice person on and off the road”.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information on the matter.

Footage of Tampines incident shows Mercedes driver speeding up when Saab tries to overtake

Dashcam footage showing the moments leading up to the Tampines collision was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page. The video’s caption stated that it was captured from the white Mercedes.

In the video, the black Saab attempts to overtake the Mercedes, causing the latter to accelerate.

The black Saab subsequently sped up as well and sideswiped the Mercedes. Failing to decelerate in time, the Saab collided with oncoming traffic at the traffic junction ahead.

The video has gone viral with over 600 comments, with many users slamming the Mercedes driver for speeding up before the multi-vehicle collision.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook and SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.